9 Gadgets And Accessories To Upgrade Your Turntable/Vinyl Experience

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I'm a big fan of vinyl records, but I'll be the first to admit that it can be a pricey and tedious hobby. If you're buying new vinyl, you're looking at mainstream pop albums that sometimes sell for $30 to $40 Thrifting is much cheaper, sure, but then you're dealing with potentially worn records, all while still having to lug around and store a bunch of records that take up space and collect dust. Thus, if you're going through the cost and hassle of vinyl, you should make sure you're getting the most out of the format.

Once you've got the basics of Hi-Fi down, you can start exploring the many ways of squeezing out more sonic enjoyment out of your vinyl setup. New speakers or a new amplifier, for instance, are sure-fire ways to improve (or, at the very least, change) how music sounds through your system. However, there are also a handful of turntable and vinyl-specific gadgets and accessories that can elevate your listening experience by a notch or two.

These range from all-important electronics, such as a phono stage or new cartridge that have a direct impact on your sound, to simple accessories that'll help you set your turntable up right. They're all purchases I've made in the 10-plus years I've been buying, selling, and listening to vinyl, sometimes more than once, and all made me a much happier camper than I was before.