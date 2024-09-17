How To Clean Vinyl Records Without Breaking The Bank

There are various reasons why vinyl records sell better than CDs these days, but the fact remains that with a good turntable, vinyl's often the best-sounding consumer format for recorded music — even more than 75 years after its introduction. However, vinyl is also a famously flawed format, as very minor damage can result in significant audible artifacts during playback, and these flaws are amplified by the kind of cheap turntables that a lot of people have used over the years.

However, if you treat vinyl well, it will return the favor. Still, it's an admittedly high-maintenance format that requires some TLC to shine as much as possible — and that includes cleaning your records. If you look at the record-cleaning sections of some of the most popular vinyl vendors, it's very easy to get sticker shock very quickly. Most of the record-cleaning devices you'll see are sophisticated, expensive products like ultrasonic and vacuum-based cleaners that are priced in the hundreds and thousands of dollars, well out of the reach of the average vinyl collector.

Thankfully, though, these aren't the only options for giving your records, a good, thorough cleaning that will help prevent playback issues that arise from the accumulation of dust, dirt, and other detritus. Speaking as a longtime vinyl enthusiast, let's take a look at some of the best ways to keep your records nice and clean without having to spend much money.

