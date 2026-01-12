5 Clever Ways To Use Ikea Products You Didn't Realize Were Possible

If you set your mind to it, probably everything in the Ikea catalog could be put to a different use than its intended one. And if you're stuck for ideas, the Ikea Hackers website is full of lots of suggestions. However, many of these are really only practical if you've already got an item around the place that you no longer have a use for. One hack, for instance, shows how to turn an Ikea Gulliver crib into a desk. Clearly, it wouldn't make any sense to go out and buy a brand-new crib for this purpose, but if you've already got one, it's a great idea.

But there are some Ikea products that are worth buying new, even if you have no intention of using them for the purpose for which they were originally designed. These are the sorts of things that we've included in this list. All the products here are cheaper than their made-for-purpose equivalents, and most of our suggestions require no DIY skills whatsoever. Sure, it might not be quite as exciting as turning a Billy bookcase into a fold-down bed, crocheting a room divider, or constructing a ball pit out of Ikea shelf units, but it's a good place to start.