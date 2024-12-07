3 Creative Ways To Keep Small Tools Neat And Accessible

Staying organized can often feel like a project in itself. While it's easy to keep track of large power tools, little nails, bolts, and screws can be a completely different story. Unfortunately, losing track of little tools can range from being mildly inconvenient to dangerous, like if the small tools end up places they shouldn't be, like in the hands of your toddler, your pet's mouth, or puncturing your car's tires.

Previously, SlashGear has featured a lot of garage space-saving life hacks and ways to keep your garage organized, such as doing inventories and investing in the storage solutions. But while you can run to the nearest hardware to snag a standard small part organizer, it's not exactly the most entertaining option. What if you're a maximalist that wants to display your tools with a little more personality or need them to be more accessible for work?

Here, we have three quirky recommendations that can make your workshop feel more like you, but are still able to fulfill the primary function of keeping tools neat and accessible. To learn more about how we've selected them, you can check the end of this article for more details. So, if you're ready to find functional storage or those that can make you smile, here are some creative ways to give your small tools a home.

