3 Creative Ways To Keep Small Tools Neat And Accessible
Staying organized can often feel like a project in itself. While it's easy to keep track of large power tools, little nails, bolts, and screws can be a completely different story. Unfortunately, losing track of little tools can range from being mildly inconvenient to dangerous, like if the small tools end up places they shouldn't be, like in the hands of your toddler, your pet's mouth, or puncturing your car's tires.
Previously, SlashGear has featured a lot of garage space-saving life hacks and ways to keep your garage organized, such as doing inventories and investing in the storage solutions. But while you can run to the nearest hardware to snag a standard small part organizer, it's not exactly the most entertaining option. What if you're a maximalist that wants to display your tools with a little more personality or need them to be more accessible for work?
Here, we have three quirky recommendations that can make your workshop feel more like you, but are still able to fulfill the primary function of keeping tools neat and accessible. To learn more about how we've selected them, you can check the end of this article for more details. So, if you're ready to find functional storage or those that can make you smile, here are some creative ways to give your small tools a home.
Magoog denture drill bit holder
When it comes to small tools, drills are some of the versatile things out there. It's no wonder that so many people have one in their homes and use it regularly. That said, it can be confusing to find the one tip you need, especially with dozens of possible options for bit heads designed for various fastening requirements. In addition, carpenters or woodworkers aren't the only people who love a good drill (and need them for their jobs). For example, some medical professionals use them in their day-to-day life, like dentists. So, if you're looking for a gift for your friend or family member who is obsessed with mouths and teeth, the Magoog denture drill bit holder may be perfect for them.
With an average of 4.7 stars from over 180 reviewers, the denture-shaped drill bit holder is a witty selection that can both amuse and organize. Made of stainless steel, it is designed to hold the ¼" hex bits using magnetic strips. In total, the Mahoog denture drill bit has 28 different drill bit heads, which cover most of the average person's needs. Depending on the aesthetic of the person you are giving it to, it's available in three colors: black, white-red, and red. While it's usually priced at $24.99, it is currently on sale at 20% off for $19.99.
Katerk Hex Shank Aluminum Alloy Screwdriver Bit Holder
If you've ever done a project in a hard-to-reach location, needing to drag different screwdriver heads in a toolbox can be an annoyance. Luckily, you can snag the Katerk Hex Shank Aluminum Alloy Screwdriver Bit Holder. As of this writing, a majority of over 8,000 people think it's worth buying with an average rating of 4.5 stars. Compatible with ¼" hex shank drill bits, it's a pretty compact design with interchangeable features. Being sold with carabiners makes it a quick way to access up to six different screwdriver bit heads at once. With prices that start as low as $8.99 (or $5.99 on sale), you can opt for a set of six to fifteen pieces per carabiner. Each carabiner is about 3 inches in length, so it's perfect for hanging on everything on jeans, belts, or bags.
Should you want something similar but for it to look a little more elegant, FACAINCXS has a 6-piece bit holder in all black for $14.99, but currently up for grabs for only $7.99. Retailing for $9.99, there is also an all-orange design that you can get for $8.49 on sale. Recommended for HVAC technicians, its chrome-plated surface makes it pretty resistant to the elements. Among the 3,800 people who have left mostly positive reviews, several have mentioned good build quality and its effective locking mechanism.
BINYATOOLS Magnetic Wristband
Complex projects in tough locations that require dozens of small tools can be a nightmare. It can also be dangerous to put sharp tools or nails in your pockets. Sure, you can put screws in your mouth, but it's not always the most pleasant experience. Thankfully, with the BINYATOOLS Magnetic Wristband ($19.97), this doesn't have to be a issue.
Available in four colors (red, yellow, coyote brown, and black), it has nine neodymium magnets which are strong enough to hold a variety of little tools, such as screws, drill bit heads, and nails. Unlike other designs, it wraps around your thumb, so it can remain stable on your wrist, as well as have added support. Weighing only at 1.85 oz, it is made of breathable, neoprene fabric. Over 4,300 people have given the wristband an average of 4.5 stars for being able to save them time and effort. Several users have praised how it helped them to not lose screws and make it easier to stay organized while working on their roof. Although, it's important to note that some buyers have noted that the strap can be a little long, so it may not be ideal for people with small wrists. Alternatively, if you're on a tighter budget, another highly-reviewed option is the HANPURE Magnetic Wrist Band, which is usually sold for $9.99 but is currently on sale for $8.39.
How we choose these tools
When selecting the items on this list, we considered unique storage solutions that offered aesthetic value, as well as performing their intended functions. In addition, we looked at solutions meant to manage the concerns of people who tend to work with small tools regularly and where they might want to use them, whether it is on the ground or up on the roof. Lastly, we chose products that have been given generally positive reviews by a significant number of users.
Apart from the items in this list, the team at SlashGear have also rounded up tons of other recommendations for storage solutions like tool chests and wall storage options that you can also consider. While it can be a bit of a hassle, keeping your workspace organized won't just improve your workflow, but it can also keep your family members safe from accidents.