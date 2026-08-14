9 Practical RV Gadgets You Can Find At Harbor Freight
Whether you live in an RV, which stands for "recreational vehicles," or use it to enjoy camping trips every now and then, there are certain gadgets and accessories that are ideal to have on board in case of an unexpected situation, like a dead battery, for which you would require a jump starter to revive it. Similarly, other gadgets serve a practical use in an RV, all of which you can find easily on Harbor Freight.
We have a battery maintainer to maintain the charge levels of the battery, a power station to power up your essential devices, and a step stool to make entry into the RV more convenient. All these products sit at a minimum rating of 4.3 on Harbor Freight from at least 500 total users, making them some of the most highly rated items on the platform.
And not only gadgets, but there are a load of apps you should have before going on your RV trip, such as Campendium, that helps you plan the trip and your next stop.
Viking Jump Starter and Power Bank
A jump starter kit is essential to have at the back of your vehicle during any outdoor adventure trip involving long routes. The Viking Jump Starter and Power Bank is a compact and lightweight gadget that can deliver a peak output of 2,000 amperes on battery and 890 amperes with cranking power. Pairing it with a lithium battery can produce up to 50 jumpstarts in a single charge, plus the device comes with an IPX3 rating, which gives it resistance against water. In addition, the jump starter has eight advanced error detections to prevent low voltage, overvoltage, short circuit, and other faults from damaging the gadget or the RV's battery.
There are two USB-A outlets and a USB-C input/output port so you can recharge your other devices on the go. The bright LED spotlight helps keep the area well-lit and offers three modes: SOS, work light, and strobe light. You can buy this multi-purpose gadget on Harbor Freight for $139.99, where it sits at a staggering 4.8 star score from 589 reviewers, with most of them having used the gadget to get their RVs back on the road after experiencing a battery shutdown.
Predator Power Station
The Predator Power Station has a 294-watt-hour capacity that can charge six devices at a time, using the different outlets—two AC, one USB-C, two USB-A, and one 12-volt DC—to power various devices. It can generate 350 running watts of continuous power, while the starting AC output power can go up to 700 watts to power up larger devices, like mini fridges and laptops, during a camping trip. In addition, this Predator station has a digital display where you can view the current charge status, power input and output, runtime, and other essential numbers.
It is built with a battery management system that protects it against overheating, overcharging, and overloading to keep connected devices safe. The power station can be recharged via five different methods: solar, AC, USB-C, the car's 12-volt port, or a combination of AC and USB-C charging. Hence, having a power station onboard is an
affordable way to upgrade your RV
so you can keep all the essentials charged and running.
Cen-Tech Automatic Battery Maintainer
Keep the battery of your RV charged with the Cen-Tech Automatic Battery Maintainer, only if it runs on 12-volt lead-acid, AGM, or gel batteries. All you have to do is connect the two prongs to the battery's terminal and plug the maintainer into a power source, and it will handle the rest. The intelligent microprocessor detects when the charge levels and voltage of the battery are dropping and automatically starts to charge until the battery is full, while also preventing overcharging.
There are built-in protections against reverse polarity, bad battery, short circuit, and poor battery voltage — if detected, the maintainer automatically halts operation to prevent damage to the RV's battery. Additionally, it has a 10-foot-long cable with an output of 0.5 amperes and 12 volts. The gadget helps prevent battery discharge when the RV is parked or during the off-season, therefore saving you from the hassle of reviving a dead battery and helping with an easy start.
Available for just $9.99 on Harbor Freight, it has received 1,523 reviews with an average score of 4.6. Customers found it to be an essential little tool in maintaining their RV's battery and noted that it keeps the battery topped up when it is not in use, such as during winters, so it is ready to go as soon as the camping season kicks off. Make sure you have all the gadgets you need for the perfect camping trip.
Haul-Master Trailer/RV Scissor Stabilizer
Having a Haul-Master Trailer/RV Scissor Stabilizer on the back of your RV is a must for long trips. It is made of heavy-duty steel to support RVs up to 5,000 pounds when parked on unstable or soft ground, such as sand. The product has a bow-tie design that helps in keeping a steady position, plus you can use the crank handle to adjust the height between 4-⅜ inches and 23-1⁄2 inches so the stabilizer touches the ground firmly.
Additionally, it can be installed on the front or the rear corners of the RV, and you can also attach it permanently to the RV's frame to minimize its rocking back and forth when moving inside the vehicle. There is a powder-coat finish on the outer body to keep away rust. Garnering a rating of 4.7 on Harbor Freight, it can be bought at $37.99. Most of the 934 customers who purchased the product appreciated its sturdy design, enabled by a thicker frame and a strong screw rod that keeps the RV in place.
However, note that it should not be used for lifting the RV to change tires or work underneath the vehicle.
Haul-Master Ratcheting Tie-Down
The Haul-Master Ratcheting Tie-Down is ideal for attaching and securing external cargo to your RV, such as bicycles at the back of the vehicle or essential baskets at the top of the RV during the journey. Made with heavy-duty polyester, it has a break strength of 10,000 pounds and can handle a working load of 3,000 pounds; hence, you can use it to tie down your belongings without any stress of losing them on the way.
Furthermore, it has a J-style hook and a clip with a ratcheting mechanism, so you can securely lock your cargo in place in seconds. Made of sturdy steel, it can resist rust and corrosion for longer outdoor use, while the UV-resistant webbing helps protect the strap from the sun and its harmful rays. This product, available for $17.99 on Harbor Freight, has received a score of 4.7 from 2,289 customers who mentioned that it works well given the price point and holds down loads on RVs pretty steadily.
Bauer Random Orbit DA Polisher/Sander
The Bauer Random Orbit DA Polisher/Sander comes in handy in polishing your RV, applying car wax, removing light scratches and marks, and adding an overall finished look to the vehicle for a neat outlook. Priced at $64.99 on Harbor Freight, this random orbit sander has a powerful motor that can produce six variable speeds between 2,000 and 6,400 OPM. It works without leaving behind buffer trails or holograms that can appear really bad under light, thanks to the two-way, swirl-free action of the machine.
Other than these, even beginners can use this polisher, as the backing plate has an eight-millimeter short-throw that gives users greater control over its action in smaller spots. Upon purchase, you get the essential accessories, like a backing plate, auxiliary handle, wrench, extra brushes, and a spindle lock, while the foam polishing pads have to be purchased separately. With a rating of 4.8 from 1,807 users, it has earned notable praise for effectively polishing and waxing RVs, and some customers even used it to remove oxidation from their RV's body.
Portland Corded Electric Pressure Washer
Cleaning your RV becomes easier and less time-consuming with a pressure washer on deck. The Portland Corded Electric Pressure Washer features a 20-foot-long high-pressure hose that can generate about 1,750 PSI of water pressure at a 1.3 GPM flow rate to clean dirt, dust, and stains off your RV's body. There are two four-inch diameter wheels to make it easy to transport from one place to another, along with a wide handle for grip.
In addition, the motor stops automatically once you release the trigger, aiding a longer motor life. The package, selling for $89.99 on Harbor Freight, included a spray gun, low-pressure detergent bottle, extension nozzle, and a high-pressure hose for a complete cleaning. With a rating of 4.3 on the platform via 15,659 reviewers, a lot of users have used it to wash their RVs, especially the roof, without damaging its paint.
However, you should keep the washer at a distance of at least a foot from the vehicle while also avoiding high-pressure washing on sensitive areas, like painted spots or decals, to avoid damaging the exterior. If done incorrectly, the process could end up damaging your RV.
Haul-Master Step Stool Working Platform
Placing the Haul-Master Step Stool Working Platform on the entrance of your RV, especially if it is built at a height, can aid in stepping inside the camping car with ease. It is built with a 13-inch height and a length of 15-1⁄4 inches and can support weights up to 375 pounds for safe use. The stool has non-marring rubber feet so it does not slip or skid off surfaces for a firm placement. Moreover, this RV gadget is foldable so it takes up less storage in the back, and there's also a handle to make transport convenient.
The stool is made of anodized aluminum that gives it sturdiness and resistance against rust for higher durability. It has gathered a staggering score of 4.8 based on 7,546 reviews on Harbor Freight, where it is up for grabs at $39.99. Customers found it to be a very handy tool for RVs to make entering easier.
Haul-Master Ball Mount Lock
The Haul-Master Ball Mount Lock is an accessory that helps you securely lock your belongings and accessories in a two-inch receiver hitch to reduce the risk of theft. It has all steel components that stay safe against rust and corrosion, while a diamond-knurled grip makes handling easier. The hitch lock includes two keys, and the ball mount won't lock in place until you remove the key.
It can prove useful in securing your bike racks, cargo carriers, and more at the back of the RV for secure transportation during the journey. The gadget sits at a 4.6-star rating on Harbor Freight from 1,781 reviews, with a recommendation rate of 93%. Users found it easy to put on and take off, and the sturdy design remained intact even when users towed their vehicles or trailers behind their RV using the ball mount. You can purchase it for $12.99, much cheaper than other stores, as mentioned by customers in the comments.
Methodology
There are a ton of RV gadgets available online across retail platforms that help RV owners in one way or another. In this guide, we focused on RV gadgets available on Harbor Freight that have a minimum user score of 4.3, based on at least 500 user ratings. All of these gadgets serve a practical purpose for an RV user, such as a jump starter helping start a dead battery or a step stool helping with entering the vehicle.
We also went through the customer comments on the particular product pages to assess what the users have been saying about the product and how each of these RV gadgets actually helped them in real situations before including them in the list.