9 Practical RV Gadgets You Can Find At Harbor Freight

Whether you live in an RV, which stands for "recreational vehicles," or use it to enjoy camping trips every now and then, there are certain gadgets and accessories that are ideal to have on board in case of an unexpected situation, like a dead battery, for which you would require a jump starter to revive it. Similarly, other gadgets serve a practical use in an RV, all of which you can find easily on Harbor Freight.

We have a battery maintainer to maintain the charge levels of the battery, a power station to power up your essential devices, and a step stool to make entry into the RV more convenient. All these products sit at a minimum rating of 4.3 on Harbor Freight from at least 500 total users, making them some of the most highly rated items on the platform.

And not only gadgets, but there are a load of apps you should have before going on your RV trip, such as Campendium, that helps you plan the trip and your next stop.