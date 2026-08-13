5 Ryobi Tools Any Parent Will Appreciate Having On Hand

In case you didn't already know, raising kids is pretty hard. It's also a never-ending endeavor, with parents generally faced with dozens of decisions every single day that can affect the health and emotional well-being of their kiddos.

There are, of course, any number of tools available to parents to help navigate some of the bigger decisions concerning the little ones in their lives. With some of the smaller issues, however, an actual power tool from the market's major manufacturers may be all a parent needs to solve a problem, particularly those that involve broken toys, inadvertent messes, and low-light playtime. Some can even upgrade your entertainment game and contribute to an impromptu dance party.

If you're in search of such tools, you may well be able to find the gear you need to up your parental DIY game in the 18V One+ product line from Ryobi Tools. There are, after all, over 300 lithium-ion-powered products in that lineup, all of which can be powered by shareable Ryobi battery packs. And yes, that means if you've already got 18V One+ tools in your cache of power tools, you can likely save a bundle by snagging tool-only versions of the brand's parent-friendly devices. Here are a few 18V tools from the Techtronic Industries-owned Ryobi brand that we think any parent might appreciate having on hand.