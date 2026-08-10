3 Harbor Freight Daytona Floor Jacks & Accessories You Can Only Buy In-Store

Browse the aisles of your local Harbor Freight and you'll see tools and accessories sold under dozens of different brand names. Some get a better reputation than others, with Daytona being arguably one of the best brands that the retailer stocks. Its range is relatively small and focused, and the majority of its products get consistently good reviews from buyers.

Most enthusiasts will know Daytona as the brand that makes floor jacks that are similar to Snap-On's but without the steep price of the tool truck brand. They're so similar, in fact, that Daytona previously got sued for the jack design, but after Snap-On's legal action was dismissed, the jacks were allowed to remain on sale.

Unlike most Harbor Freight brands, some of Daytona's top-rated products are not available via its website. They can instead only be bought at one of the brand's physical retail locations, with these products being all of the brand's in-store exclusives at the time of writing.