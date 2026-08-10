3 Harbor Freight Daytona Floor Jacks & Accessories You Can Only Buy In-Store
Browse the aisles of your local Harbor Freight and you'll see tools and accessories sold under dozens of different brand names. Some get a better reputation than others, with Daytona being arguably one of the best brands that the retailer stocks. Its range is relatively small and focused, and the majority of its products get consistently good reviews from buyers.
Most enthusiasts will know Daytona as the brand that makes floor jacks that are similar to Snap-On's but without the steep price of the tool truck brand. They're so similar, in fact, that Daytona previously got sued for the jack design, but after Snap-On's legal action was dismissed, the jacks were allowed to remain on sale.
Unlike most Harbor Freight brands, some of Daytona's top-rated products are not available via its website. They can instead only be bought at one of the brand's physical retail locations, with these products being all of the brand's in-store exclusives at the time of writing.
Daytona 1.5 Ton Professional Racing Series Aluminum Floor Jack with Rapid Pump
Although there are some floor jacks that outshine Daytona's in certain areas, they're still well liked by many users. The brand's 1.5 ton professional racing series aluminum floor jack is one of the brand's more affordably priced jacks, with a capacity of up to 3,000 lbs. It features Daytona's Rapid Pump system which is designed to reach the jack's maximum height with fewer pumps required than with a cheaper alternative.
At full extension, the jack will lift cars up to 14-⅛ inches, and it has a minimum working height of 3-½ inches. It's constructed from aluminum with a steel handle, and there's a rubber saddle pad to reduce the chance of visible marks after it has been used. As the most compact floor jack that Daytona offers, it's the best choice for anyone with a small home garage.
Just like all of other Daytona's other products, the racing jack is only available with a 90 day warranty as standard. Though, that's unlikely to be a dealbreaker for many given the jack's $139.99 asking price.
Daytona 4 Ton Professional Floor Jack with Rapid Pump
If a 1.5 ton jack doesn't cut it, Daytona also offers a heavy duty 4-ton professional floor jack instead. It retails for $269.99 and is available in four different colors: black, blue, green, and orange. The jack is one of several to feature Daytona's Rapid Pump system, which uses a dual-piston design.
According to the brand, the 4-ton jack should be able to lift most cars in 3-½ pumps. Unlike the brand's racing jack, the 4-ton Daytona jack is made from steel rather than aluminum. That contributes to its significantly greater weight, with the 4-ton jack clocking in at 102 lbs while the 1.5 ton jack weighs just 32.3 lbs.
Buyers have found plenty to like about the jack, with the vast majority of reviewers leaving it a five-star rating on Harbor Freight's website. It has recorded more than 2,000 reviews at the time of writing — the most of any of Daytona's in-store exclusives — with 98% of those reviewers saying they'd be happy to recommend it.
Daytona Extra-Long Floor Jack Handle
Without the right accessories, even the most capable jack is limited in its usefulness. Daytona offers plenty of said accessories, and not all of them can be purchased via Harbor Freight's website. Take, for example, the extra-long floor jack handle, which retails for $19.99. It's an in-store exclusive, just like several of the brand's top-rated jacks.
Even if you own a jack from another Harbor Freight brand, the handle might still come in useful, since it's compatible with both Daytona and Pittsburgh floor jacks. It features a 52-inch handle and a 26-inch foam pad, with a knurled handle that's similar in design to handles from big brands like Snap-On. According to Daytona, it weighs just over 6 lbs.
The jack handle is another Daytona product that gets consistently high praise from reviewers, although just like other products in the brand's range, the standard warranty only provides a paltry 90 days of cover. Buyers who feel like that standard period of cover is too short can purchase an extended Harbor Freight warranty at an extra cost on qualifying Daytona products.