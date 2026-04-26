4 Floor Jacks That Outshine Harbor Freight's Daytona
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's no surprise that Harbor Freight's lineup of Daytona floor jacks is among the best options for small home garages. The most expensive Daytona floor jack is the 1.5-ton ultra-low-profile, lightweight, high-performance aluminum racing jack with rapid pump technology, priced at $299.99 at Harbor Freight. While its 1.5-ton lift capacity is lower than many other Daytona floor jacks, it tips the scales at a mere 36 pounds, making it easy to maneuver and transport to where it's needed.
For comparison, the Daytona floor jack with the highest lifting capacity is rated at 4 tons and weighs 102 pounds. This 4-ton professional floor jack also features rapid pump technology and is priced at $269.99 at Harbor Freight. The least expensive Daytona option is another 1.5-ton professional racing-series aluminum floor jack with a rapid pump, which Harbor Freight sells for $139.99. While it's less expensive and lighter than the top-tier Daytona racing jack, weighing just 32.3 pounds, it doesn't provide as much lift or as low a profile.
Harbor Freight's Daytona floor jacks offer impressive variety and prices, and they rank among the most popular floor jack brands according to reviews. However, if you are looking for an alternative, we'll look at some floor jacks that outshine Daytona in quality, features, or price, though finding one that wins all three categories may not be possible.
1. Snap-On's floor jack outshines Harbor Freight's Daytona
You may have heard that Harbor Freight's 3-ton Daytona Superduty floor jack's design is close enough to Snap-On's that it spurred a lawsuit. While the two are indeed similar in appearance and design, a comparison by Project Farm reveals the Snap-On FJ300 outshines the Daytona in several key aspects.
The Harbor Freight Daytona jack is lighter and has a lower minimum saddle height than the Snap-On FJ300 floor jack. However, the Snap-On floor jack lifts 6,000 pounds with less force required at the jack handle, using the same number of pumps as the Daytona Superduty. Moving a car while supported by a floor jack takes less force on the Snap-On FJ300, thanks, in part, to its larger front wheels.
Overall, the host of the Project Farm YouTube channel rates the Snap-On floor jack's build quality higher than Daytona's. However, given Snap-On's $1,080 retail price, the host picked the $289.99 Daytona 3-ton Superduty as the best overall if he could have only one floor jack.
2. Home Depot's Husky floor jack outshines the Daytona floor jack in key areas
If the Harbor Freight Daytona isn't quite low-profile enough, is a bit too heavy, or requires too much pumping force, you might want to consider the Husky floor jack from Home Depot. Not long ago, we highlighted the Husky 2.5-ton floor jack among Home Depot finds that outshine Harbor Freight options. For this comparison, we're focused on 3-ton floor jacks, so we'll look at the $199.00 Husky HD00120 3-ton floor jack.
Compared to the Daytona Superduty floor jack from Harbor Freight, the Husky 3-ton floor jack is $90 less expensive, has a ⅝-inch lower profile, weighs 26 pounds less, and requires less force on the jack handle to lift a 6,000-pound load, according to testing by Project Farm.
Some areas where the Husky floor jack falls behind the Daytona Superduty include its nearly 3-inch lower maximum lift height and the extra handle pumps required to reach max height. However, those extra pumps may be a fair trade for requiring less pumping force at the handle to lift a vehicle off the ground.
3. Harbor Freight's Pittsburgh floor jack shines bright for less
Harbor Freight's Pittsburgh 3-ton low-profile floor jack also outshines its Daytona shelf-mate and is $120 cheaper, at a retail price of $169.99. We've compared Harbor Freight Daytona and Pittsburgh floor jacks before, but this time we're focusing our attention on their 3-ton models.
Like the Husky floor jack above, the low-profile Pittsburgh 3-ton floor jack weighs 26 pounds less than the Daytona Superduty 3-ton floor jack. While the more economical Harbor Freight floor jack requires more handle force to lift a 6,000-pound load than the Husky floor jack, the Daytona jack in Project Farm's test still requires considerably more input to lift its maximum load than the Pittsburgh low-profile floor jack.
The Pittsburgh floor jack is lower-profile than the Daytona, with its saddle sitting 3.12 inches from the floor, 0.63 inches lower than its in-store rival. Both Harbor Freight floor jacks feature rapid-pump technology that can lift the saddle from its lowered position to the bottom of the car with a few strokes.
The Daytona Superduty jack comes in five colors: Metallic Purple, Metallic Red, Sunburst Metallic Orange, Metallic Green, and Yellow. On the other hand, the Pittsburgh low-profile floor jack only comes in Slate Gray, a characteristic that allows buyers to avoid owning a floor jack with a flashier paint job than their car.
4. The Harbor Freight Badland floor jack outshines the Daytona when off-road
If you enjoy driving an off-road capable vehicle, you're not likely to worry about how low-profile your floor jack is when you need a lift. With that in mind, we'll forgo comparisons with the Daytona Superduty and focus on the Daytona 3-ton professional floor jack with rapid pump.
The Daytona professional floor jack is priced at $179.99, cheaper than the Daytona Superduty and far less expensive than the $379.99 Harbor Freight Badland 3-ton off-road jack that outshines it. However, the Badland floor jack provides 29.06 inches of lift, almost 11 inches more than the Daytona professional jack's 18.25-inch maximum.
The Badland 3-ton floor jack, one of the off-road jack options from Harbor Freight, is larger than the Daytona model: 31.75 inches long compared to 24.88 inches, an overall height of 10.5 inches to the Daytona's 8.75 inches, and a 1.23-inch larger saddle. Both jacks weigh about 70 pounds, with the Daytona being exactly 70 and the Badland tipping the scales at 72.2 pounds.
In addition to its superior maximum lift height, the off-road-centric Badland floor jack is equipped for operating in rough terrain thanks to its large, solid composite wheels. The downside of the Badland floor jack is its 6.25-inch minimum lift height, which makes it unusable for many cars with low ground clearance.