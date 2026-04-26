4 Floor Jacks That Outshine Harbor Freight's Daytona

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It's no surprise that Harbor Freight's lineup of Daytona floor jacks is among the best options for small home garages. The most expensive Daytona floor jack is the 1.5-ton ultra-low-profile, lightweight, high-performance aluminum racing jack with rapid pump technology, priced at $299.99 at Harbor Freight. While its 1.5-ton lift capacity is lower than many other Daytona floor jacks, it tips the scales at a mere 36 pounds, making it easy to maneuver and transport to where it's needed.

For comparison, the Daytona floor jack with the highest lifting capacity is rated at 4 tons and weighs 102 pounds. This 4-ton professional floor jack also features rapid pump technology and is priced at $269.99 at Harbor Freight. The least expensive Daytona option is another 1.5-ton professional racing-series aluminum floor jack with a rapid pump, which Harbor Freight sells for $139.99. While it's less expensive and lighter than the top-tier Daytona racing jack, weighing just 32.3 pounds, it doesn't provide as much lift or as low a profile.

Harbor Freight's Daytona floor jacks offer impressive variety and prices, and they rank among the most popular floor jack brands according to reviews. However, if you are looking for an alternative, we'll look at some floor jacks that outshine Daytona in quality, features, or price, though finding one that wins all three categories may not be possible.