4 Home Depot Finds That Outshine Harbor Freight In Price And Quality
In the arena of hardware stores and home improvement outlets, there is no particular shortage of online or brick-and-mortar stores for consumers to choose from these days. So much so that a case could be made that the sheer breadth of retail options can make deciding what to buy and where to buy it a legitimate challenge.
So too can the fact that the major players in the home improvement game often stock their shelves with items that are on par with the competition in style, function, and price range. That being the case, the ability to properly gauge the overall quality of an item has become just as important as its sticker price. And for most shoppers, only the items that provide a combination of both are worthy of their consumer sweet spot.
Of course, hitting that sweet spot requires a fair amount of research from consumers, with home improvement factions like big box retailer The Home Depot and the family-owned Harbor Freight Tools regularly positioning their wares in the same consumer terrain. While the latter faction has long held a reputation for providing quality gear at budget-friendly prices, Harbor Freight does not always beat the much larger Home Depot on both fronts. In fact, a little online sleuthing on our part turned up a few items that manage to flip that particular retail script. Here are a few Home Depot finds that may provide better overall value than their Harbor Freight counterparts.
Husky 2.5 ton low profile auto jack
Regarding floor jacks, Harbor Freight would seem to hold a clear edge over The Home Depot, as in-house options from its notable brands like Daytona and Pittsburgh are regarded as solid choices for automotive DIYers. While floor jacks bearing the logo of The Home Depot's in-house shingle, Husky, get less coverage, the brand does offer a 2.5 Ton Low Profile model that may best a similar build from Pittsburgh in quality.
It also destroys that competitor in terms of price, with The Home Depot selling the Husky jack — touted as a pro-grade device — for $169, and Harbor Freight listing the Pittsburgh at $219.99. The variance can be attributed to Pittsburgh making its jack from aluminum, while the Husky utilizes steel. While aluminum is lighter in weight, it is not as strong or as durable as steel. As floor jacks are likely to be bumped around plenty in most garages, and regularly subjected to heavy-stress tasks, steel will almost certainly last longer than aluminum, giving the Husky a potential "bang-for-your-buck" edge.
The Husky also lifts just a little higher than the Pittsburgh jack, maxing out at 18.8 inches to the latter's 18.65. And even as the jacks each boast a user rating of 4.7 stars, several Pittsburgh customers specifically note durability as a concern in their reviews. With no clear division in the eyes of consumers, the Husky stands as an ideal option for budget-minded shoppers. For what it's worth, the Husky also earned solid notes from YouTube reviewer Mr. Bald, and the brand showed well in a direct comparison from Tenza Motorsports.
Westinghouse 2550w Portable Inverter Generator
Extreme weather events continue to interrupt power supplies to homeowners throughout the world. That fact has no doubt led many to at least think about purchasing some sort of generator, purely as a way to keep a light or appliance on the next time the power goes out. It'll hardly come as a surprise to learn that both Harbor Freight Tools and The Home Depot offer quite a few generator options, including those that are powered by batteries, and the more traditional gasoline. And if you're looking for a relatively powerful gas model that's easy to transport from Point A to Point B, both retail outlets offer portable 2,500-watt models that are pretty affordable.
The Westinghouse Inverter Generator sold through The Home Depot actually provides 2,550w of power to users, besting Harbor Freight's Predator by a full 50w. It also beats the Predator in terms of low-noise function, producing just 52 dB to the competition's 58 dB. Yes, that makes both models suitable for use even in National Parks for those looking to take one on the next camping trip.
Perhaps best of all, the Westinghouse provides all that for roughly $150 less than the Predator, and is even rated higher by consumers at 4.8 stars to the competition's 4.7 stars, earning that number on the strength of more than 4,000 reviews. Users praise the generator for its power, quietness, and lightweight build, with YouTubers like Tiffany T Reviews and Antoni MR recommending it for those same reasons.
Husky 72-inch Mobile Workbench Cabinet
There are a few serious questions to ask concerning how much you're willing to invest in one. But if money is no object, you might consider going all in on a 72-inch U.S. General rolling tool chest, which will cost you a whopping $1,899.99.
If you're not looking to drop almost $2,000 on your tool storage system, you might consider a similar 72-inch model from The Home Depot's Husky shingle, as it's priced at a more palatable $1,298. At the lower price, you actually get more drawers, with the Husky providing 18 to the U.S. General's 14. You also get a connected six-outlet power strip included with two USB ports, and a wood-top work table that can raise from 39 inches to 52 inches. There is, however, a notable decrease in weight capacity with the Husky, however which maxes out at 3,000 lbs compared to the U.S. General at 6,600.
That may make the Husky less than ideal for some pro-garage setups. But we'd also argue that the average DIYer isn't likely to push up against the Husky's 1.5-ton max. In that context, it just doesn't feel necessary to shell out an additional $600 for that extra weight capacity. While the U.S. General holds a slight edge in user rating at 4.8 stars to the Husky's 4.7, the Husky's number is based on almost 3,200 ratings to the competitor's 746, arguably making it the more impressive figure. Overall quality is a primary point of praise from satisfied owners, with the pros at Pro Tool Reviews seemingly backing that rep with their own glowing 9/10 review.
Westinghouse 2,000 PSI Pressure Washer
In general, power washers feel like one of those devices that many homeowners deem a bit of a luxury. But they're also one that folks are exceedingly happy to have on hand when a power washer is needed. The good news is that, in general, when you do need a power washer, you can pick one up without parting with too much of your hard-earned money. And if you're shopping for a budget-friendly option that can pump upwards of 2,000 PSI of water, smart money would do so at The Home Depot, where a corded Westinghouse model can currently be had for just $84.99.
For reference, if you're shopping at Harbor Freight, Bauer's similar 2,000 PSI pressure washer will set you back a cool $189.99. And just for clarity, that pricey Bauer actually delivers a decrease in GPM (gallons per minute) at 1.3 to Westinghouse's 1.76. For what it's worth, the Westinghouse also comes with a 3-year warranty, with the Bauer offering just 90 days of coverage.
If cost was the only worry, this would be one of the easier decisions you could make. But it seems the Westinghouse is also far better reviewed in terms of quality, holding a 4.7-star user rating to the Bauer's 4.4. That perceived disparity in quality should make the decision even easier, as should the general reputation of Westinghouse-branded pressure washers, which have appeared on best-of lists from Car and Driver, The Chicago Tribune, and The Spruce. All that makes you wonder why Westinghouse isn't typically ranked among the market's top pressure washer manufacturers.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to shine a light on a few items available through The Home Depot that have been deemed better in both quality and price than similar items available through fellow home improvement retailer Harbor Freight Tools. We landed on the selected items after a fair amount of bargain shopping, as well as reading through hundreds of consumer ratings and reviews. Whenever possible, professional reviews were also consulted. Both professional and non-professional reviews may have been cited directly to ensure accuracy.