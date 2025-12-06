Who Makes Husky's Socket Sets & Where Are They Manufactured?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes you may decide which sockets to buy based on the brand name or the retail cost. But other times, you may consider who manufactures the sockets and where. "Made in the USA" is a big selling point, especially considering not all socket brands are still manufactured in America.

Husky, a house brand of Home Depot that primarily offers tools, sells its products exclusively through the home improvement retailer's stores. The production of Husky tools is outsourced to third-party tool manufacturers. Husky doesn't directly advertise where its sockets are made, in particular, but Apex Tool Group is one of the main manufacturers that makes the brand's hand tools.

Though Husky did advertise a "Made in the USA" sticker on some tools in the 1990s, it appears the brand has followed the trend of manufacturing its tools overseas in more recent years. Apex Tool Group makes some tools overseas through its international facilities located in places like China and Taiwan. The Husky 3/8-inch Drive Deep Metric Socket Set and the 1/4-inch Drive Deep SAE Socket Set, for example, are both made in Taiwan and finished in China. Meanwhile, the 1/2-inch Drive Metric 6-Point Impact Socket Set is manufactured in China, as is the 347-piece Master Socket Set.