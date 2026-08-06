5 Harbor Freight Tools With Deep Discounts In August 2026
You can purchase the tools and materials you need for most DIY projects through any number of retail outlets these days, with everyone from Walmart to The Home Depot selling quality gear at competitive prices. For many shoppers in the market for such gear, family-owned Harbor Freight is the outlet of choice, as its mix of quality and price tends to be hard to beat.
From a product standpoint, the retailer has no shortage of high-quality brands available in its online store and lining the shelves of its brick-and-mortar stores. In case you didn't know, most of those brands can be sold at a significantly reduced cost due to the fact that they are actually owned by Harbor Freight.
On top of its already low prices, the retailer regularly offers deep discounts on the various wares it sells. It often does so the old-fashioned way too, giving coupons with weekly and monthly specials to shoppers who frequent its website and physical stores. Here are a few of the better deals available at Harbor Freight in August 2026.
Earthquake XT 3/4-inch composite air impact wrench
Among Harbor Freight's various in-house brands, Earthquake XT is, perhaps, not among the most widely heralded options. That may be because Earthquake XT is a little more singularly focused than some other brands, focusing largely on the production of pneumatic tools with the sort of torque levels preferred by folks who spend much of their spare time in the garage or working on heavy-duty machinery.
Earthquake XT's power tool lineup includes several impact wrenches, and if you're in the market for such a tool, the brand's 3/4-inch composite air impact wrench is currently on sale at Harbor Freight. The discount is hardly one to blink at either, with the retailer knocking a full $50 off of the tool's typical retail price of $249.99, bringing it down to $199.99. That discount is available both in-store and online, and is slated to last through August 16, 2026.
As for the tool itself, it provides up to 1,800 ft-lbs of breakaway torque. Users have also rated it at 4.6 stars on its Harbor Freight product page. One of those users even called it a "monster" in terms of power and performance. The device has been lauded for being lightweight and easy to use, with its twin-hammer impact mechanism delivering high torque with less vibration. The tool also comes with a 90-day warranty.
Daytona 3-ton low-profile professional floor jack
While Earthquake XT feels a bit like a fringe brand in the Harbor Freight catalog, the same cannot be said about Daytona. In fact, a case could be made that Daytona is not only one of the best-known of Harbor Freight's brands, but also one of the best-regarded among its consumer base. Daytona is often considered one of the most popular floor jack brands according to customer reviews.
Whether you pay heed to those opinions or not, Daytona's general reputation for quality is all the more impressive because its products tend to be relatively well priced too, with only two cracking the $300 mark. If you're in the market for a new Daytona floor jack, you should know that its 3 Ton Low-Profile model can currently be purchased for $169.99. That is $30 off the normal retail price of $199.99, with Harbor Freight running the deal through August 16, 2026.
If the jack's 4.8-star customer rating is any indication, this Daytona may be an absolute steal at that price, with more than 5,500 5-star reviews praising it for its performance and durability. As for its stats, the jack can lift 3 tons almost 20 inches off the ground, making it ideal for cars, trucks, and SUVs. Its Rapid Pump feature can bring the jack to working height in about 3 1/2 pumps, and the product also comes with a 90-day warranty.
Viking 3,400 peak amp pro portable jump starter and power pack
There are, perhaps, few things more frustrating for drivers than a dead car battery. But that situation can be even more frustrating if you don't have the right gear to jump the battery back to life. Hence, car battery jumper kits have become a popular option for car owners to keep around, as they combine both the jumper cables and power source into one convenient package.
Not all car jumpers are created equal, of course, though the devices bearing the logo of Harbor Freight's Viking brand are generally well-regarded. If you're in the market for a Viking jumper, Harbor Freight is currently selling the brand's 3,400 Peak Amp model for $329.99. That's a $70 reduction from its typical $399.99 sticker price. Combined with the jump starter's 4.7-star user rating, that discount should make it quite appealing to shoppers in need. Harbor Freight is also backing the jumper box with a 90-day limited warranty.
Per Viking, the jumper's power credentials should make it ideal for use with the 12V batteries powering many cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as the 24V batteries used in diesel semitrucks. The Viking jumper is also fitted with a five-mode LED work light for nighttime use, a separate LED display that provides operating and fault information, and an IPX3 rating for water resistance. It even features a pair of USB ports for charging mobile devices, and it's small enough to easily store in most garages or vehicles.
1,200-pound capacity steel utility cart with removable sides
For many homeowners, a utility cart is one of those tools you don't fully realize you need until you actually find yourself in need. But the moment you're staring at a stack of branches, bricks, stones, or firewood that has to get moved from Point A to Point B, you'll quickly realize such a cart is well worth the investment.
That's particularly true when the investment is just $149.99, which is what Harbor Freight Tools is currently charging for its 1,200-pound capacity utility cart. That's a cool $40 off the cart's normal retail price of $189.99, with Harbor Freight offering the discount through August 16, 2026. The cart features a reinforced steel frame, which makes it a durable option for hauling loads around the yard, while its removable side guards make it a versatile option for heavy-duty towing. The cart can even be converted to a full-on flatbed if needed.
Along with those attributes, the cart also features a near-zero turn radius and a 2-in-1 handle that allows for pulling by hand or by tractor. Meanwhile, the cart's 13-inch pneumatic tires are designed to help it handle uneven terrain. Harbor Freight shoppers have rated the cart at 4.6 stars. SlashGear recently included it in a roundup of Harbor Freight service and utility carts for your workspace, and it's backed by a 90-day warranty to boot.
Predator 10,000-watt gas-powered portable generator
And now on to the big dog, which is the Predator 10,000-watt generator. Harbor Freight typically sells it for $899.99, but if you've been balking at that price tag, you'll be happy to know that buying one from the retailer through August 16, 2026, you'll get a discount of $100, bringing the pre-tax cost down to $799.99.
Even with the deep discount, that is still a hefty chunk of change for the average consumer to part with. Still, if you live in an area where power outages are common, or are just looking to improve your emergency preparations prior to the onset of calamity, the Predator may be worth the cost. Harbor Freight shoppers largely agree, rating the Predator unit at 4.7 stars while claiming it is as effective as it is easy to set up and use, and surprisingly quiet too.
They also say it is powerful enough to handle most jobs you throw at it, with Predator claiming the generator can provide juice for everything from a food truck to job site gear, along with most home appliances, including refrigerators, central A/C and heating units, and water pumps. It can even connect directly to some of those devices as needed. The generator is rated for up to 12.5 hours of runtime at 50% load. On top of that, Predator backs the unit's emissions control system with a 2-year limited warranty, and the unit itself for 90 days.