5 Harbor Freight Tools With Deep Discounts In August 2026

You can purchase the tools and materials you need for most DIY projects through any number of retail outlets these days, with everyone from Walmart to The Home Depot selling quality gear at competitive prices. For many shoppers in the market for such gear, family-owned Harbor Freight is the outlet of choice, as its mix of quality and price tends to be hard to beat.

From a product standpoint, the retailer has no shortage of high-quality brands available in its online store and lining the shelves of its brick-and-mortar stores. In case you didn't know, most of those brands can be sold at a significantly reduced cost due to the fact that they are actually owned by Harbor Freight.

On top of its already low prices, the retailer regularly offers deep discounts on the various wares it sells. It often does so the old-fashioned way too, giving coupons with weekly and monthly specials to shoppers who frequent its website and physical stores. Here are a few of the better deals available at Harbor Freight in August 2026.