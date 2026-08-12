5 Car Brands With Plans To Bring Back The Mid-Gate Pickup

It's hard to understate the importance of the pickup truck in America as both an economic and cultural force. Going all the way back to the dawn of American motoring and maybe even more so in the modern era, the pickup truck symbolizes the American spirit of both work and play. A pickup's tailgate in particular has become a symbol of American truck culture — so much so that the word "tailgate" can also be used as a verb to describe the act of partying around the back of your vehicle.

The familiar tailgate at the rear of a pickup bed isn't the only cargo door trucks have used, though. Back in the 2000s, the midgate became a bit of a trend in the pickup market, appearing on a few different models, including the Chevrolet Avalanche and Cadillac Escalade EXT, as well as the short-lived Subaru Baja. What exactly is a midgate? It's basically a door between a truck's cab and its cargo bed that opens to extend bed length and add carrying capacity.

For a while, the midgate was seen as a bit of forgotten truck novelty, but the idea hasn't gone away. In fact, it's currently undergoing a bit of a resurgence. Not only can you find midgates on certain new production trucks, but several brands appear to be considering midgates for their future trucks. Below are five of them to look out for.