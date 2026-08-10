5 Signs You're Using The Wrong Motor Oil For Your Car

Owning a car is a necessity for much of the population, even as some might consider it a necessary evil. That ownership subgroup might be quick to tell you that cars, trucks, and SUVs are a fairly expensive necessity right from the jump. On top of the initial financial investment, cars require almost constant maintenance if you want to keep them running well, and the cost of visiting automotive professionals for upkeep is hardly cheap either.

If you count yourself among the world's millions of car owners, you already know that the list of things you need to do to properly maintain an automobile engine is pretty extensive. You're no doubt also aware that regularly changing the oil is among the most important things you can do to keep your engine in good running order. Motor oil is basically the life blood of an engine, and if your vehicle doesn't have enough, your engine is likely to endure the sort of damage the average driver can't afford to repair.

Along with ensuring that they always have enough oil flowing through to function, it can be every bit as important to ensure you are using the right kind of oil. Engines are precision machines, tuned to function at peak capacity only when the correct products are used in their operation. Here are a few tell-tale signs that you might be using the wrong oil in your car.