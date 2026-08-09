Google Pixel 10 Vs OnePlus 15: Which Phone Offers Better Battery Life?

If you're eyeing an Android smartphone in the $700 to $900 range, then you're probably considering at least the Google Pixel 10 and OnePlus 15. Both are solid phones that offer different perks. The Pixel 10 benefits from a clean Android experience with up to seven OS updates and class-leading computational photography; the OnePlus 15, on the other hand, has the performance to outclass flagships costing several hundred dollars more.

Smartphone performance has improved leaps and bounds over the years thanks to advancements in processor design. We've also seen slower but steady improvements in the camera experience. Battery life, however, has been an aspect that's barely kept pace. While it's certainly impressive that most new phones, with their dramatically faster processors and bigger displays, still manage to last a full day, the battery experience is still what users complain about the most.

If battery life is a metric you cannot compromise on, the OnePlus 15 is the easy recommendation. Google has a respectable 4,970 mAh battery in the Pixel 10, but it's unfortunately no match for the 7,300 mAh battery that powers the OnePlus 15. Though it is a bigger phone than the Pixel at 6.78 inches compared to 6.3 inches, the size difference isn't what allows the OnePlus 15 to have a much denser battery. Instead, that's down to its battery technology: The OnePlus 15 is one of the growing list of phones with silicon-carbon batteries, which allows manufacturers to pack more capacity into the same space than regular lithium-ion batteries.