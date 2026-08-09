Google Pixel 10 Vs OnePlus 15: Which Phone Offers Better Battery Life?
If you're eyeing an Android smartphone in the $700 to $900 range, then you're probably considering at least the Google Pixel 10 and OnePlus 15. Both are solid phones that offer different perks. The Pixel 10 benefits from a clean Android experience with up to seven OS updates and class-leading computational photography; the OnePlus 15, on the other hand, has the performance to outclass flagships costing several hundred dollars more.
Smartphone performance has improved leaps and bounds over the years thanks to advancements in processor design. We've also seen slower but steady improvements in the camera experience. Battery life, however, has been an aspect that's barely kept pace. While it's certainly impressive that most new phones, with their dramatically faster processors and bigger displays, still manage to last a full day, the battery experience is still what users complain about the most.
If battery life is a metric you cannot compromise on, the OnePlus 15 is the easy recommendation. Google has a respectable 4,970 mAh battery in the Pixel 10, but it's unfortunately no match for the 7,300 mAh battery that powers the OnePlus 15. Though it is a bigger phone than the Pixel at 6.78 inches compared to 6.3 inches, the size difference isn't what allows the OnePlus 15 to have a much denser battery. Instead, that's down to its battery technology: The OnePlus 15 is one of the growing list of phones with silicon-carbon batteries, which allows manufacturers to pack more capacity into the same space than regular lithium-ion batteries.
The OnePlus 15 beats the Pixel 10 in endurance
At 7,300 mAh, the OnePlus 15's battery is roughly 50% larger than the one inside the Pixel 10. While a raw increase in battery capacity doesn't always lead to proportionally longer battery life, the OnePlus 15 absolutely makes the most of its advantage. Paired with OxygenOS, which is known to be rather strict with background processes, the OnePlus 15 can go well beyond a day of use without needing to be recharged.
In our review of the OnePlus 15, where we put it through intensive use — including a bit of reverse charging to top up other devices — the phone managed to roll into a second day with 20-25% of charge to spare. The Pixel 10, on the other hand, can't hope to come close. In GSMArena's review, the Pixel 10 trailed the Galaxy S25 in battery tests, despite having nearly 1,000 mAh more capacity. The phone delivered an active use score of 12 hours, while the OnePlus 15 nearly doubled that by managing 23 hours.
Even the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which takes advantage of its OnePlus 15-esque dimensions to squeeze in a 5,200 mAh battery, still lags badly behind OnePlus' flagship. In a real-world torture test by YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss, the Pixel 10 Pro XL died at around the 10-hour mark, while the OnePlus 15 lasted nearly 13 hours.
What about charging speeds?
The Pixel 10 supports 30W wired charging with a compatible USB Power Delivery (PD) charger and cable. GSMArena recorded a 0 to 100% charging time of 1 hour and 32 minutes. While this is not blazing fast, the Pixel 10 takes about as long to charge as an iPhone 17. The phone also supports wireless charging through the Qi2 standard at up to 15W. One thing the Pixel 10 has got going for it, however, is Google's Pixelsnap system. It works the same way as MagSafe does and lets you attach accessories magnetically to the back of your phone — including wireless chargers.
Unfortunately for the Pixel, the OnePlus 15 takes the crown in the charging department too. Despite its larger capacity, the OnePlus 15 can be charged from empty to full in just 41 minutes, as tested by GSMArena. The phone supports up to 120W charging through Oppo's SuperVOOC tech. Though it's a proprietary standard, OnePlus throws in a 120W (or 80W in the U.S.) charging adapter and a cable at no extra cost.
Even if you decide not to carry around the bulky charger, the phone supports PD charging at up to 55W, which is still faster than what the Pixel 10 offers. What's funnier is the OnePlus 15 can charge faster wirelessly than the Pixel 10 does with a cable, though you'd need the proprietary 50W AirVOOC charging pad. It even offers up to 10W reverse wireless charging, which may come in very handy.