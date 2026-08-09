10 Auto Service Brands That Are Owned By Monro

It might seem like the auto service market is brimming with a diverse group of local, regional, and national chains, but the ownership of those chains isn't quite as diverse as it appears at first glance. Many notable names in the industry are actually owned by much larger parent corporations, with one of the largest being Monro.

Founded in 1957, Monro now operates in 32 different states and owns more than 1,100 repair shops across the country. Many of those wouldn't be recognized as being owned by Monro at first glance, as the company owns 16 different brands that cater to a wide range of customers.

Alongside those additional brands, Monro also owns an extensive network of shops that bear its own name, with locations in 16 different states across the East and Midwest. It offers perks like free tire rotations for life when you buy tires from its stores, as well as free inspections for other key consumables. Even if you've never visited a Monro-branded auto shop, though, you might well have enlisted the company's services if you've used one of these 10 well-known Monro-owned brands.