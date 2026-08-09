10 Auto Service Brands That Are Owned By Monro
It might seem like the auto service market is brimming with a diverse group of local, regional, and national chains, but the ownership of those chains isn't quite as diverse as it appears at first glance. Many notable names in the industry are actually owned by much larger parent corporations, with one of the largest being Monro.
Founded in 1957, Monro now operates in 32 different states and owns more than 1,100 repair shops across the country. Many of those wouldn't be recognized as being owned by Monro at first glance, as the company owns 16 different brands that cater to a wide range of customers.
Alongside those additional brands, Monro also owns an extensive network of shops that bear its own name, with locations in 16 different states across the East and Midwest. It offers perks like free tire rotations for life when you buy tires from its stores, as well as free inspections for other key consumables. Even if you've never visited a Monro-branded auto shop, though, you might well have enlisted the company's services if you've used one of these 10 well-known Monro-owned brands.
Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers
Offering services like tire balancing and alignment, as well as scheduled maintenance and state inspections, Mr. Tire is one of Monro's most recognizable brands. It has locations across much of the East Coast and parts of the Midwest, with around 300 locations in its network in total. The company was initially founded near Baltimore, Maryland, in 1970, growing in size over the decades before being bought by Monro in 2004.
It was one of Monro's earliest major acquisitions, with its largest previous acquisition being the U.S. operations of Speedy Muffler King in 1998. After acquiring Mr. Tire, Monro grew its total network to 602 locations, up from 143 locations just 13 years earlier. In addition to continuing to operate its existing branded locations, Monro purchased smaller local tire chains such as Rice Service & Tire Centers and rebranded them as Mr. Tire locations. According to analysis by Modern Tire Dealer, after the Mr. Tire acquisition was completed, Monro became the eighth-largest independent tire chain in North America.
Free Service Tire Company
One of Monro's more recent acquisitions is Free Service Tire Company, which operates 10 locations in eastern Tennessee. The deal was completed in 2018, with Lewis Wexler Jr., president of Free Service Tire, saying in a press release that the chain had "been approached by many companies over the years." He added that Monro's "tradition and business model" were the reason the acquisition offer was accepted.
Free Service Tire Company is significantly older than its current parent company, having first been founded in 1919. At the time of its acquisition, it reportedly generated $47 million in annual sales. Unlike some of Monro's smaller acquisitions, which have been rebranded after being bought out, Monro chose to keep all of Free Service Tire's locations operating under their original branding.
Today, it offers a similarly broad range of services to Monro's own-brand locations, from oil changes to muffler replacements and tune-ups. Its core tire business remains unchanged, with the company stocking a range of major tire brands like Michelin, Continental, Pirelli, and Goodyear.
Tire Barn Warehouse
Formerly a family-owned business before its acquisition in 2012, Tire Barn Warehouse is now part of Monro's portfolio of brands. It's one of several chains that Monro snapped up as part of a buying spree between 2011 and 2014. By the end of that spree, the company's total network had swelled to more than 1,000 locations.
Tire Barn operated 32 stores across Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee at the time of its acquisition. At the time of writing in August 2026, its store locator shows a total of 26 branches. Drivers who frequent any other big Monro-owned chain will find that Tire Barn Warehouse offers a familiar-looking list of services, with oil changes, brakes, and scheduled services all available alongside its tire services.
Like many of those chains, Tire Barn Warehouse also offers fleet management services for government fleets, rental fleets, and local business fleets. It lists major car rental companies, including Enterprise and Hertz, among its customers.
Ken Towery's Tire and Auto Care
Another Monro acquisition that retained its original branding is Ken Towery's Tire and Auto Care, which the company bought in late 2012 as part of its acquisition spree. Within just a few years, it also made other big purchases, including Tire Barn Warehouse and Tire Choice.
When Monro closed the deal, the chain had 27 locations in total, with all but three of those locations being in Kentucky. The remainder were in Indiana. The chain has several more locations today, but it has not expanded its reach into any new states.
Ken Towery founded his eponymous auto care chain in 1971, having previously spent more than a decade working for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. He reportedly started with a modest budget and did not even own a car at the time he opened his first store in Lexington, Kentucky. Towery sold his business to Monro in his mid-70s and passed away in 2020, eight years later.
Allen Tire Company
California-based Allen Tire Company was bought by Monro in 2020, having previously been a family-run business. The company had been operating since 1973 and had 17 locations at the time of the acquisition. Its website lists 14 locations still open at the time of writing.
When Monro bought the company, around 40% of its revenue came from servicing instead of tires. Servicing still remains a key part of the business, with Allen Tire now offering the same ConfiDrive Performance Review inspections that are available at many other Monro locations. These 32-point inspections cover key systems like brakes, cooling, and suspension components, as well as highlighting problems indicated by dashboard lights. The company doesn't charge anything for these inspections.
Oil changes are one of the most frequent car maintenance jobs, and many drivers prefer to drop in to a local auto shop without an appointment as soon as they realize they need one. Allen Tire Company previously announced that it now accommodates drop-in oil changes, although drivers who don't want to risk a wait can also schedule an appointment. To minimize the chance of a wait, experts say that midweek is usually the best time of the week to get an oil change.
Mountain View Tire and Auto Service
Allen Tire Company isn't the only California-based auto shop chain that Monro has acquired. Mountain View Tire and Auto Service is also part of its network, with stores stretching across Southern California. Its easternmost location is in La Quinta, California, while its westernmost location is in Oxnard, California. In total, the chain has 29 locations listed on its website.
Its acquisition by Monro was announced in 2021, with Mountain View's locations reportedly generating $45 million annually at the time. Unlike some other Monro purchases, the majority of Mountain View's revenue — around 70% — came from servicing rather than tires. Nonetheless, the chain still offers the same broad range of tires as other Monro subsidiaries, with its stock including a mix of premium and budget brands. When buyers purchase a tire from the company, it promises free lifetime tire balancing. Among other things, properly balancing tires can help reduce vibrations and potentially improve fuel efficiency.
Tire Choice Auto Service Centers
With roughly 300 locations, Tire Choice joins Mr. Tire as another of Monro's biggest brands. Many of its branches can be found in Florida, but it also operates in over a dozen other states. There is even a Tire Choice location in Rochester, New York, just a few miles from Monro's current headquarters. It wasn't always this way, with several other acquired auto shop chains being rebranded as Tire Choice locations after Monro purchased the brand in 2014.
Scroll through Tire Choice's list of offered services and you'll find a virtually identical list to those of other Monro brands. As well as fitting and balancing tires, drivers can stop by a Tire Choice location to get an oil change, an inspection, a new battery, or a new muffler. Scheduled servicing is also offered. Anyone who finds themselves stranded at the side of the road can also enlist the help of Tire Choice's Tow To Service, which will dispatch a tow truck to return their vehicle to the nearest branch of the company.
McGee Commercial Tire and Services
Most of Monro's brands focus on passenger cars and trucks, but some also offer tire sales and servicing for commercial vehicle owners. This commercial services division operates under a variety of different names in different states. In Delaware and Maryland, Monro's Commercial Solutions division uses the Mr. Tire branding, while in North Carolina, it uses the Tire Choice brand. In Florida, commercial vehicle drivers get their own dedicated brand, McGee Commercial Tire and Services.
The name was taken from the company's founder, John McGee, but it originally operated under a different name. In 1974, when McGee bought his first two stores, they were called O.K. Tire Store. McGee then expanded the business over the course of several decades, passing leadership down to his son, Mike McGee. After Mike retired, the company's 20 locations were sold to Monro in 2016. A number of those locations were rebranded as Tire Choice branches, but the commercial tire locations retained McGee's name above the door.
Car-X Tire and Auto
Monro directly owns and operates around 60 stores that feature Car-X branding, but the Car-X name is also licensed out to franchisees that Monro supplies. Car-X has been in operation since 1971, and today it has over 100 total locations including franchise stores.
Entrepreneurs looking to operate their own branch of Car-X will need to commit to a minimum franchise duration of 15 years and have at least $100,000 in liquid capital, according to the brand's website. In total, it claims that getting a new branch up and running can cost anywhere between $330,000 and over half a million dollars.
Drivers heading to Car-X can take advantage of its repair services, as well as scheduled maintenance and tire replacement services. For parts like mufflers, shocks, struts, and brake pads, repairs are guaranteed for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first.
Tire Warehouse
Just like Car-X, Tire Warehouse was founded in 1971 and is now part of Monro's portfolio of brands. Monro purchased the company in 2009, and today it has more than 50 locations across New England. Like many of its other brands, Tire Warehouse was privately owned prior to being bought by the company. Tires remain the core focus of the chain, and Tire Warehouse doesn't offer the same breadth of additional services as other Monro-owned brands.
It stocks most major tire brands and offers a 30-day price guarantee. That guarantee means that if drivers find a lower price at a rival local retailer within 30 days of purchasing their new tires, they can potentially claim back the difference. Tire Warehouse also offers a range of limited-time discounts that are in line with other Monro-owned chains.
While the 10 brands above are Monro's most notable acquisitions, it owns several additional brands, including some that still operate under their original branding. Among others, Skip's Tire, Lloyd's Tire, Calabasas Car Care, and Bud's Tires all feature within Monro's current brand roster.