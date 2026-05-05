This Is The Best Time Of The Week To Get An Oil Change, According To Experts

There are very few car maintenance jobs that are as essential as changing the oil. Keeping an engine properly lubricated prevents the internal parts from damaging each other, and if you frequently skip oil changes, you can severely shorten the engine's lifespan. Some drivers prefer to change their oil themselves, but many rely on a trusted local shop to carry out their routine car maintenance. A reputable shop should provide good service regardless of what time of the week you bring your car in for an oil change, but during busy periods, you might end up waiting longer before you can get back on the road.

Booking ahead can help minimize your wait time, but if you prefer to just drop in at your local shop, you're likely to wait longer on some days than others. In general, getting an oil change in the middle of the week is likely to result in the shortest wait times, with Firestone Auto Care highlighting Tuesdays and Wednesdays as the best days of all. Philadelphia-based chain Kelly Auto Group suggests avoiding Fridays and Saturdays if you want the least hassle, since those are often the busiest days, and you might have to wait longer to be fitted into the technicians' schedule.