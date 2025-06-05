Tire Balance Vs. Alignment: How To Know Which One You Need

When it comes to auto maintenance, there's a lot that goes into keeping your car in solid condition for the long haul. With regular and frequent service items — like engine oil replacements, tire pressure checks, and air filter replacements — to keep track of, it can be easy to forget about other types of maintenance. Two forms of auto care that often fall by the wayside for busy drivers include tire balancing and wheel alignment services. While these two forms of maintenance have similar names, in reality, they're two distinct procedures that are equally important for your vehicle's tires, as well as its suspension and steering systems.

A tire or wheel balancing service typically involves removing the wheels and tires from the vehicle, stripping any weights off the wheel, and mounting both the wheel and tire on a special machine. The machine then spins the tire to check for abnormalities, vibrations, and irregular tire wear. A technician interprets the data generated by the machine and uses wheel weights to balance the tire so that it spins as evenly and smoothly as possible. This service is essential to keep your tires in good condition and can contribute to both a longer tire lifespan and increased fuel mileage.

A modern wheel alignment service, on the other hand, involves parking the car on a special type of rack or lift and attaching sensors to each of the four wheels. A computer system then collects data about the wheels' angles and provides a readout to the alignment technician. The mechanic or technician will then use that data to adjust the angle of the wheels if necessary. Correct wheel angle is essential to prevent uneven tire wear, keep your steering wheel straight, and help protect the suspension system.

