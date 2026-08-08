The 5 Best Ford Muscle Cars That Aren't A Mustang

The Mustang has never had a shortage of admirers. For decades, the pony car has carried the performance banner for the entire brand, becoming the car people reached for whenever they wanted something that looked and sounded aggressive. However, the focus on one nameplate meant a lot of genuinely great machines got buried in its shadow, even though some were actually better muscle cars than the Mustang by almost every measure that actually matters on a road or a racetrack.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, while buyers lined up for Mustangs, Ford was quietly dropping the same engines (built by the same engineers and often with the same ambition) into other platforms. Some of these cars packed bigger engines than the Mustang offered that same year, yet many cost less to buy today, which says less about their quality and more about how thoroughly the Mustang dominated the conversation. A few have quietly appreciated in value while collectors chased more obvious targets, while others were rarer right from the factory.

That's the essence of this list: pulling these cars out from under that shadow. The selection covers a range of decades, body styles, and engine families, but the common thread through all of them is that each one has great performance without leaning on the Mustang's name.