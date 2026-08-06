5 Changes We Wish Harbor Freight Would Make

Harbor Freight has a lot to offer its customers compared to larger competitors. The company also leaves a lot to be desired. Let's start with the good stuff. Harbor Freight offers tens of thousands of tools and equipment, usually at a fraction of what places like Lowe's and Home Depot charge. If you're on a budget, you'll be happy to know there are lots of good tools under $150 at Harbor Freight. The company also offers conveniences like online shopping, coupons, members-only deals, store credit accounts, and a large stock of replacement parts for the tools you already own.

But no store is perfect, and Harbor Freight has its share of flaws. A few changes could easily improve the customer experience, and some requests show up more consistently in online feedback than others. Everyone's entitled to their opinion, and Harbor Freight employees and executives probably hear thousands of suggestions every day. That said, these are five changes that we wish Harbor Freight would make.