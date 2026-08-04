4 Famous Tech Brands That Started As Completely Different Businesses

Sharp has had a troubled history in the U.S. after effectively exiting the country's TV business in 2015, licensing its Sharp TV brand in the Americas to Hisense, and subsequently suing Hisense for allegedly slapping its name on low-quality TVs. It re-entered the U.S. market in 2019, but it's still not the first brand you think of when you're listing the biggest smart TV brands, although its home appliance business never went away in the U.S. However, globally, it's still a big player, and its TVs are well regarded in its native Japan.

Sharp started life in a small metalworking shop in Tokyo in 1912. The company's founder, Tokuji Hayakawa, had some success patenting an innovative Western-style belt buckle when he was still an apprentice and was ready to go it alone. In 1915, he invented a mechanical pencil that was later renamed the Ever-Ready Sharp, which is where the Sharp Corporation gets its name. The pencil was so good, they named the business after it.

The company's claim that Hayakawa was the "inventor of the world's first mechanical pencil" should be taken with a grain of salt, as there are several other claimants to the title, but it was certainly an innovative bit of tech. It used a compact screw-feed mechanism and had a removable retaining clip that kept everything aligned. You can't buy a mechanical pencil from Sharp anymore. In fact, the pencil factory was destroyed in an earthquake in 1923. Soon afterward, the company switched to making radios, with its first set available for sale in 1925, the year that radio broadcasting started in Japan.