5 Things To Stop Doing If You Use An Electric Lawn Mower

Anyone who has to mow a big lawn regularly knows how difficult that can be, especially as the weather heats up. Spending a morning mowing on the weekend isn't everyone's idea of fun, but letting the lawn get wild and overgrown can attract pests like mice and ticks, not to mention that it simply looks bad.

A robot lawn mower (also known as a smart lawn mower or electric lawn mower) can take some of the pain out of the landscaping process. Instead of having to pull out the push mower weekly, this smart home device runs multiple times a week and keeps the grass neatly trimmed.

But like any piece of technology, robot lawn mowers can be delicate, and proper care is important to keep them running without issues. If you're doing any of the below, make sure you stop before you need to repair or replace your robot helper.