5 Things Robot Mowers Can Do That Riding Mowers Can't

If you have a bigger lawn, you might be exploring ways to maintain the grass. A regular push mower will take far too long to mow anything approaching half an acre or more. After that, you have options. You may be considering one of the most reliable gas riding mowers, but there's an interesting alternative available now for around the same price as well — robot lawn mowers, which took over this past CES 2026.

Robot lawn mowers are the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it yard tool. You set one up, map out your yard, set a schedule, and go. Once that's done, it's remarkably easy, but there are some things you should know before you invest in one, not the least of which is that robot mowers are very good, but they're still evolving. One of the common problems of robot mowers (that is getting better by the year) is their reliance on GPS and Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) beacons. If your yard isn't friendly to GPS signals, you're in for a headache.

But robot mowers have huge advantages as well, especially over their riding mower compatriots. Here are a few things robot mowers can do that riding mowers can't.