Robotic Lawn Mowers Took The CES Spotlight In 2026

Automation has become all the rage these days, with self-functioning gadgets making their way into virtually every field. This includes landscaping, with technology like automated lawn mowers making headlines and beckoning those curious to give them a try — though there are some things to know about robot lawn mowers before buying in. CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, put robot lawn mowers on full display as several prominent brands showcased new models, upgrades, and more, giving potential customers a glimpse into the future of lawn care.

First and foremost was Segway, which revealed numerous new models under its Navimow line. The flagship X4 Series is intended for yards 1 acre in size and above, while the Navimow i2 series is ideal for comparatively smaller yards between 0.15 and 0.25 acres. Navimow's H2 mowers fall in the middle, being ideal for 0.25 to 0.5-acre yards. Worx notably unveiled its Landroid Vision Cloud, which uses an AI chip that will allow it to tackle complex yard layouts, rough terrain, and other obstructions, all while mowing cleanly and precisely.

Other brands showcasing autonomous mowers include RobotPlusPlus, which is making its debut with the Goko M6; NexLawn, which unveiled the NAVIA 6000 all-wheel drive robotic mower; and Lymow, with its second-generation One Plus mower. The robot lawn mower craze has reached another level, but what can these incoming models do that makes them so headline-worthy?