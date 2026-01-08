Robotic Lawn Mowers Took The CES Spotlight In 2026
Automation has become all the rage these days, with self-functioning gadgets making their way into virtually every field. This includes landscaping, with technology like automated lawn mowers making headlines and beckoning those curious to give them a try — though there are some things to know about robot lawn mowers before buying in. CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, put robot lawn mowers on full display as several prominent brands showcased new models, upgrades, and more, giving potential customers a glimpse into the future of lawn care.
First and foremost was Segway, which revealed numerous new models under its Navimow line. The flagship X4 Series is intended for yards 1 acre in size and above, while the Navimow i2 series is ideal for comparatively smaller yards between 0.15 and 0.25 acres. Navimow's H2 mowers fall in the middle, being ideal for 0.25 to 0.5-acre yards. Worx notably unveiled its Landroid Vision Cloud, which uses an AI chip that will allow it to tackle complex yard layouts, rough terrain, and other obstructions, all while mowing cleanly and precisely.
Other brands showcasing autonomous mowers include RobotPlusPlus, which is making its debut with the Goko M6; NexLawn, which unveiled the NAVIA 6000 all-wheel drive robotic mower; and Lymow, with its second-generation One Plus mower. The robot lawn mower craze has reached another level, but what can these incoming models do that makes them so headline-worthy?
What these new robot lawn mowers have to offer
There's a lot more to these mowers than their techy, futuristic names. Segway's Navimow X4 Series, for example, features an AWD system for slopes up to 40 degrees and dual 180-watt cutting motors. The i2 Series includes AWD and LiDAR variants, prioritizing rough terrain mobility and yard navigation, respectively. The H2 line brings it all together, combining durability, mobility, and navigation with the help of LiDAR+, a combination of LiDAR, network RTK (real-time kinematics), and cameras. Worx's Landroid Vision Cloud, on the other hand, includes a dedicated AI chip that will improve the mower's decision-making and navigation in conjunction with added cameras. It's also intended for slopes, rough terrain, and potentially low-traction areas.
RobotPlusPlus' Goko M6 is a high-performance mower for lawns between 0.25 and 2.5 acres and comes equipped with CyberNav Fusion Navigation technology — a combination of visual simultaneous localization and mapping (VSLAM), RTK, inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors, and wheel odometry — and a precision razor-disc cutting system. The NAVIA 6000 AWD from NexLawn covers 1.5 acres and features enhanced navigation via satellite-based navigation, AI vision, and 360-degree LiDAR sensors. As for Lymow's second-generation One Plus, some of its biggest selling points include SK5 tool-steel blades for improved cutting and mulching, AI enhancements for avoiding yard obstacles, and a new airflow pattern that lifts grass for a more even cut.
According to currently available pricing information, don't expect these mowers to retail below $1,000. If you think a robot lawn mower is one of the few $1,000+ gadgets worth the financial splurge, though, it's fair to say you have options to consider.