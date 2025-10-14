5 $1,000+ Gadgets That Are Worth The Splurge
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Every month, a new batch of gadgets makes its way into the hands of SlashGear's review team. Some cost only a few bucks, while others are a much more significant investment. The costliest gadgets come with price tags that stretch well into four-figure territory, which makes it all the more important to thoroughly consider whether or not each gadget is really worth the cash. Most people can justify buying a gadget that's under $10 on a whim, but increase that figure by a couple orders of magnitude, and the bar for what constitutes solid value for money becomes far higher.
We've put all five of these gadgets through their paces, we came away impressed with each one. Some promise to cut down the time and effort it takes to do everyday tasks, while others are aimed at making your leisure time that bit more rewarding. From exoskeletons to robot vacuums, if you're looking for big-ticket items that will feel worth the splurge, we think these gadgets are all worth considering.
Mova V50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum
The Mova V50 Ultra Complete can vacuum and mop floors while using its array of sensors to find its way around and avoid obstacles, but plenty of cheaper robot vacuums can do that. The difference between those vacuums and the V50 Ultra Complete is that the latter does all of those things just a little bit better than the rest. It cleans more thoroughly, works more quietly, provides more customization options, and takes less maintenance than its cheaper competition, and that's why Mova can justify charging so much for it.
After pitting the V50 Ultra Complete against a fur-shedding cat, we found its ability to manage pet-related debris to be a cut above its competition. Loose kibble was no trouble, and the vacuum's fur-compression function allowed it to maximize the usable space in its bin even when cleaning areas with heavier levels of fur.
The vacuum can also learn over time, and suggested to our reviewer that it could clean certain debris-prone areas more frequently after a few days on the job. It can even be instructed to track a wayward cat using its cameras if needed. Whether all this additional functionality is worth the vacuum's asking price of $1,399 comes down to personal preference, but if you're looking for a highly capable pet-friendly vacuum and can justify spending four figures on one, then the V50 Ultra Complete is well worth considering.
DJI Air 3S Drone
With a retail price of $1,099, the DJI Air 3S is no small investment. However, after tasking it with capturing footage in a wide variety of environments and weather conditions, our reviewer found very little to dislike about the drone. The Air 3S features a number of upgrades over its predecessor, the Air 3, including a "Free Panorama" mode which can intelligently capture panorama images, and a new LIDAR sensor which improves the Air 3S' obstacle avoidance.
The drone's stability proved impressive across a range of weather conditions, with even high winds and freezing fog not able to significantly unsettle it. Its imaging capabilities in those conditions was also commendable given its price, which is significantly lower than DJI's professional-grade drones.
The device wasn't without its flaws, however. In particular, our reviewer thought that the drone's gimbal protector felt awkward and cheap compared to the rest of its construction, and its fixed aperture lens meant that it fell short of the flagship DJI drones' imaging versatility. However, given its midrange price, we weren't hesitant to recommend it as one of the most capable drones on the market at the time of its release.
Formovie Theater Premium
Buyers with suitably healthy budgets can purchase a range of large TVs from the likes of Samsung, LG, and Sony, but there's a limit on the display size that those leading companies offer. If you're a cinephile and really dedicated to replicating the big-screen experience at home, there is a way to increase your screen size beyond what conventional TVs offer. It's far from cheap, with a current retail price of $2,699, but the Formovie Theater Premium might still be worth considering for the most dedicated movie and streaming fans.
Getting the most out of such a large projected screen will require you to dedicate a separate room to the projector. Our reviewer felt that blackout curtains were the best option to really get the best cinematic experience from the Theater Premium, but with 2,200 lumens of projecting power, it's powerful enough to be used in rooms with low levels of ambient light too.
The projector itself won't take up much space, since it only requires a minimum distance of 3.75 inches from the projection wall or screen. At that distance, it will project an 80-inch viewing area, but with enough additional distance, its viewing area can increase to as much as 150 inches. That's far in excess of what a top-spec TV could offer, with the bonus that, if you move into a different house or apartment, you can also adjust the projector's viewing area to perfectly fit your new projection plane.
Hypershell Pro X Exoskeleton
Exoskeletons are among the most exciting fields of emerging technology, with plenty of potential both as physiotherapy aids and as a way to give hikers and walkers an extra boost when they need it. The Hypershell Pro X Exoskeleton is targeted more at gadget fans than physio patients, and so when our reviewer received his unit for testing, the first thing he did was set off for a hike through the mountains.
Over the course of the trip, the exoskeleton proved its usefulness, with our reviewer noting that the device provided a noticeable increase in leg power as well as reducing leg fatigue at the end of a hike. It also helped make carrying heavier loads in a backpack less gruelling, though the backpack did cause cosmetic scuffs to the exoskeleton over the course of testing. Still, for anyone looking to jump into the rapidly evolving world of exoskeleton tech, the Hypershell Pro X is a good place to start. The Pro X variant that we tested retails for $1,199 on Hypershell's website, and a carbon fiber version is also available for $1,799.
Anthbot Genie 3000 Robot Mower
Robot mowers still aren't perfect, but we thought the Anthbot Genie 3000 Robot Mower was a capable enough gadget to recommend despite its hefty price tag. Our testing showed that it was capable of mowing a lawn consistently and capably, and it didn't need wires or require a complicated setup process. Once the robot had been unpacked, its charging station had been set up, and its RTK station had been put in a suitable location, it was ready to start mapping the lawn.
After it has mapped a lawn, the mower will be able to guide itself around, avoiding any hazards as it goes. Sometimes, we found that it was overcautious, leading to the odd patch of grass not being cut properly. However, it didn't leave any patches that couldn't quickly be dealt with using a weed wacker. For time-strapped homeowners or anyone who particularly dislikes doing yard work, we thought the Genie 3000 was worth considering, but like the other gadgets here, it's pricey. It retails for $1,599, although Anthbot does also sell cheaper mowing robots for buyers who can't justify the outlay for a high-spec model.
How we picked these gadgets
To ensure that all of these pricey gadgets were worth splashing out on, we relied on the collective expertise of our review team, who have put each of these top picks through rounds of thorough testing. Each of the included gadgets retails for over $1,000, but some can frequently be found with promotional prices for less.