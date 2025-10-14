5 $1,000+ Gadgets That Are Worth The Splurge

The Mova V50 Ultra Complete can vacuum and mop floors while using its array of sensors to find its way around and avoid obstacles, but plenty of cheaper robot vacuums can do that. The difference between those vacuums and the V50 Ultra Complete is that the latter does all of those things just a little bit better than the rest. It cleans more thoroughly, works more quietly, provides more customization options, and takes less maintenance than its cheaper competition, and that's why Mova can justify charging so much for it.

After pitting the V50 Ultra Complete against a fur-shedding cat, we found its ability to manage pet-related debris to be a cut above its competition. Loose kibble was no trouble, and the vacuum's fur-compression function allowed it to maximize the usable space in its bin even when cleaning areas with heavier levels of fur.

The vacuum can also learn over time, and suggested to our reviewer that it could clean certain debris-prone areas more frequently after a few days on the job. It can even be instructed to track a wayward cat using its cameras if needed. Whether all this additional functionality is worth the vacuum's asking price of $1,399 comes down to personal preference, but if you're looking for a highly capable pet-friendly vacuum and can justify spending four figures on one, then the V50 Ultra Complete is well worth considering.