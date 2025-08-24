Yarbo's Mower Pro Garden Robot Is Adding A Weed Whacker For Perfect Lawn Edges

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Robot lawnmowers are making their presence known in the U.S., but they're still a bit of a novelty on these shores, and there are some things you should know about robot mowers before you buy one. I've been testing quite a few of them and they're always a conversation starter. Yarbo is one such manufacturer and it has two things that make its product unique in that industry. The first is that they're very robust, which is another way of saying they're extremely heavy. Most robot lawnmowers arrive in a box that weighs 40-60 pounds. Yarbo arrives in multiple boxes weighing close to 100 pounds each.

The second is what brought me to New York City to attend a showcase for the brand — Yarbo mowers aren't just mowers. They're modular. If you have a Yarbo Core, you can attach a Lawn mower, a leaf blower, or a snow blower module to accomplish those tasks — they're ready to help you with your yard work, year-round.

This modular approach is a big part of the reason why Yarbo is as heavy as it is. It needs bulk to push around snow — not so much with a mower module. But its added bulk adds certain other capabilities that are beneficial to lawn maintenance. All that being said, Yarbo had some videos to show the media demonstrating two pretty neat devices.