4 Discontinued Cars Automakers Are Bringing Back In 2026 And Beyond
Most cars are like deli meat — they have a limited shelf life and eventually disappear from the market. There are a few prime examples of models that had very short lives, like the ill-conceived Lincoln Blackwood, but most models typically stick around for at least several years. A rare few are sold for decades, like the Jeep Wrangler and the Toyota Camry.
There are several reasons why an automaker may decide to discontinue a particular model. Sometimes sales simply decline over time as styles change and consumer preferences shift — SUVs saw a surge of popularity in the 1990s that continues today. It fundamentally changed the automobile landscape, and today, SUVs account for about half of all sales globally. Car makers may also discontinue a vehicle due to changing emissions and safety standards, or fast-moving technology upgrades that simply cannot be accommodated by an existing platform.
We often get attached to our vehicles, and it can be surprising or even distressing when a favorite is discontinued. Kia rocked the automotive world when it announced the end of the Soul, and some even lamented the end of the controversial, retro Chevrolet SSR. Sometimes the end is not truly the end, and while we don't see the SSR making a comeback anytime soon, shifting market trends, or even simply nostalgia sometimes prompts automakers to bring back a beloved model. Here are four cars that were previously discontinued that you can either buy today or will be on your local lots soon.
BMW i3
BMW is renowned for vehicles that offer a great driving experience, high-tech features, and high-end materials. The original BMW i3, in many ways, defied those expectations, offering unique styling that emphasized sustainability, with hemp-reinforced plastics and an electric drivetrain. Pioneering in some ways, the i3, introduced in 2013, fell short in other ways. Its original battery could only take you about 81 miles, and even later models only had a range of about 150 miles. The i3 was discontinued after the 2021 model year.
Production of the reincarnated i3 will begin in August 2026, according to BMW. The new i3, which is the first of the new 3 Series family to be revealed, will be the second model in the automaker's Neue Klasse, and will boast dual electric motors putting out 469 horsepower. The quirky design of the prior model is long forgotten, and the new i3 has a silhouette that is more in line with the rest of BMW's 3 Series. It will have a range of about 440 miles, and you can restore up to 248 miles of range in only 10 minutes on a DC fast charger. The i3 will also have bidirectional charging, offering vehicle-to-home, vehicle-to-load, and vehicle-to-grid options.
Inside, the cabin is driver-oriented and has a personalized, intuitive operating system. Drivers can add tech such as a 3D heads-up display and ambient lighting. Deliveries of the new i3 are expected to begin in fall 2026. BMW has not yet released an MSRP, but the i3 is expected to retail for at least $50,000.
Honda Prelude
Honda is one of the most popular and reliable automakers around. The CR-V is one of the top five bestselling vehicles in the U.S., and the Civic, which was introduced in 1972, remains a popular and affordable option for many drivers. You likely see these and other models every time you're on the road, but you may not remember the Honda Prelude unless you're a fan of 1980s and 1990s compact coupes.
It launched in 1978 as a two-door coupe with the typical angular look of the era. It had 72 horsepower, and it didn't sell very well. It went on to have five total generations before Honda shelved it in 2001. Now, 25 years later, the Prelude is back, and this time, it has a bit more to offer. The 2026 Prelude is a hybrid coupe with 200 total horsepower and excellent fuel efficiency, seeing 46 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway.
The new Prelude has a modern, sporty look, and it's offered in five colors, including a sporty red and an electric blue. It has four drive modes, including GT and Sport modes. The cabin is driver-focused, and the Prelude comes with the Honda Sensing Suite, which includes safety and assistance features. Both available trims are front-wheel drive, and prices start at $42,000.
Chevrolet Bolt
Chevrolet axed the electric Bolt in 2023, a move that shrunk the already small pool of affordable EVs and left many drivers disappointed. The price difference between electric and internal combustion vehicles was previously offset by the federal tax credit for qualifying vehicles, but the Trump administration put an end to that program, leaving buyers on the hook for the entire purchase price.
It's no surprise, then, that many are celebrating the return of the Chevy Bolt for the 2027 model year, but if you want a new Bolt, you should act fast. Production is limited and will end in 2028. The new Bolt starts at $27,600 and is on sale now. It has an EPA-estimated range of 262 miles, which falls short of many competitors, but it's the cheapest EV currently available in the U.S. The Bolt can charge from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes using a DC fast charger.
The base LT model has 210 horsepower, an 11.3-inch touchscreen display, and a long list of standard safety and driver assistance features including parking assist and automatic emergency braking. The RS trim adds ambient lighting and black wheels, among other features. The Bolt technically seats five, but don't expect much in the way of cargo space. That said, underfloor storage adds an extra four cubic feet. The Bolt is available in a range of bold, fun colors, including Atomic Yellow and Habanero Orange.
Cadillac XT6
When electric vehicle sales began to take off and the technology advanced to more easily meet the needs of average drivers, many automakers pledged to convert their entire lineup to electric within 10 to 20 years. Cadillac was one of those automakers, and it discontinued several models, including the CT4 and CT5 sedans, and the XT6 SUV, to make room for newer, electric iterations. When the Trump administration put an end to the EV tax credit, however, the market shifted yet again, and Cadillac has had a change of heart.
The XT6 was one of many SUVs that was discontinued before the 2026 model year, but this gasoline-powered SUV will soon be back in the lineup, but so far, details are scarce. We do know that the XT6 is currently expected to launch in 2028. The last model year of the XT6 far outsold its replacement, the electric Vistiq. It was a midsize SUV that started at almost $50,000 in 2025. It offered three rows of seating, but it was a bit dated by the time it was discontinued. It was spacious and comfortable, but U.S. News & World Report found that competitors offered more luxury and refinement.
The XT6 was previously offered with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a 3.6-liter V6, and it was available with all-wheel drive. Interested buyers should stay tuned for updates on the resurrected SUV.
Methodology
For this article, we selected just a few of several vehicle monikers that are making or have already made a comeback in 2026. Many revived cars and SUVs are making the switch from gasoline to electric. We highlighted several of these new EVs, but also made it a point to include options for those that aren't interested in purchasing an electric vehicle, including both hybrid and gasoline options. We also sought to include vehicles in several price points, and focused on cars that, even if they were not runaway bestsellers, previously had a loyal following of buyers.