4 Discontinued Cars Automakers Are Bringing Back In 2026 And Beyond

Most cars are like deli meat — they have a limited shelf life and eventually disappear from the market. There are a few prime examples of models that had very short lives, like the ill-conceived Lincoln Blackwood, but most models typically stick around for at least several years. A rare few are sold for decades, like the Jeep Wrangler and the Toyota Camry.

There are several reasons why an automaker may decide to discontinue a particular model. Sometimes sales simply decline over time as styles change and consumer preferences shift — SUVs saw a surge of popularity in the 1990s that continues today. It fundamentally changed the automobile landscape, and today, SUVs account for about half of all sales globally. Car makers may also discontinue a vehicle due to changing emissions and safety standards, or fast-moving technology upgrades that simply cannot be accommodated by an existing platform.

We often get attached to our vehicles, and it can be surprising or even distressing when a favorite is discontinued. Kia rocked the automotive world when it announced the end of the Soul, and some even lamented the end of the controversial, retro Chevrolet SSR. Sometimes the end is not truly the end, and while we don't see the SSR making a comeback anytime soon, shifting market trends, or even simply nostalgia sometimes prompts automakers to bring back a beloved model. Here are four cars that were previously discontinued that you can either buy today or will be on your local lots soon.