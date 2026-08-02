5 Attachments That Could Upgrade Your Towable Backhoe

A towable backhoe is one of those relatively compact machines that can do a lot more than its size suggests. Like a full-sized backhoe or excavator, it can help with digging, lifting, and clearing jobs around a site. It is just more portable and affordable. And with the right attachments, it can become even more versatile. So, instead of renting another machine every time a job calls for something different, you can simply swap out what's on the end of your backhoe.

With a standard bucket, for instance, you can dig trenches, move soil, and handle basic cleanup. Swap that out for a hydraulic hammer, and you have a tool that can help with light demolition or breaking up concrete. An auger turns the backhoe into a hole-digging machine for utility lines, fence posts, or planting projects, while a thumb or grapple attachment can make it easier to grab brush, logs, rocks, and other awkward debris.

Of course, the size and rated power of your backhoe play an important role in which attachments you can choose. Not every attachment will work with every towable backhoe, and if it's hydraulically powered, you need to pay attention to flow rates, pressure, fittings, and stability to keep yourself and others around you safe. So before buying or renting any backhoe or its attachments, check the manufacturer's specs and make sure the attachment is actually compatible with your machine. With that in mind, here are some attachments that can help unlock even more utility from your towable backhoe.