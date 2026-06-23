Backhoe Vs. Excavator: What's The Difference And Which Is Right For Your Needs?

So you've got a big job to do. You're going to need some heavy equipment to get it done. But what kind of heavy equipment, exactly? Which of those big, yellow machines made by Caterpillar is the one for you? Across construction, landscaping, agriculture, and earthmoving jobs, you'll see excavators and backhoes as the two most common options to get things done.

That being said, these two machines are not exactly interchangeable. Choosing the wrong one can lead to unnecessary expenses, not to mention an unfinished job. While both can dig and move material, their size, design, and performance capabilities are the main things that set an excavator and a backhoe apart. Understanding which is which is the key to a job well done.

An excavator consists of an undercarriage, an operator cab, and a boom with a dipper arm and bucket. It can rotate a full 360 degrees and can often be equipped with other attachments like buckets, breakers, augers, rippers, hydraulic thumbs, or other specialized tools. A backhoe, by comparison, features a front loader bucket for pushing and carrying material and a rear digging arm for excavation tasks. These also give you a smaller swing range of about 200 degrees rather than full rotation.