Harbor Freight Vs. Honda Towable Backhoes: How Do They Compare?

Backhoes — the jointed digging arms often mounted to tractors or seen at construction sites — are useful and versatile tools, albeit expensive ones. Harbor Freight and Honda both offer more affordable, towable backhoes that must be tugged to the jobsite, but once there, they stand alone. Towable backhoes are powered by small, horizontal crankshaft engines and sit on two wheels.

Harbor Freight and Honda's towable backhoes provide an inexpensive alternative to traditional backhoes and in some cases are less expensive than backhoe attachments for a tractor. Their small size also allows them to access tight spaces that preclude larger equipment, and they're capable of digging well below the frost line in most areas of the United States.

The Harbor Freight towable backhoe is made by Central Machinery and powered by a Predator engine, both brands owned by Harbor Freight. The Honda TE301H, referred to as a comparable model on Harbor Freight's own site, is actually distributed by House of Contractors and powered by a Honda engine with similar specs to the Predator.