How Much Does It Cost To Rent A Backhoe For A Day?

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A backhoe loader can make all the difference in both labor and time on a large project. Providing both an excavator arm on the rear and a bucket on the front, a backhoe loader can both dig and move around masses of dirt. However, in terms of purchase price, even a sub-compact model like the Kubota XB23S 23Hp start at just over $28,000. You can find pre-owned options for less or opt for a scaled down machine, like the Harbor Freight backhoe, which attaches to the tow-hitch of a truck but lacks a front bucket. Beyond cost, there are other considerations before purchasing a unit. For example, you may only use it occasionally, leaving the machine sitting in storage for most of the year.

In these instances, renting a backhoe loader might make a lot more sense. Home Depot offers a 6-foot dig depth Micro Backhoe for around $339 daily or an 8-foot dig depth Mini Backhoe for rent that'll run you an estimated $379 per day. The total price you'll pay varies slightly depending on store location, with a $10 difference between cities like Raleigh, NC and Los Angeles, CA, the latter being a bit more. Other options like Sunbelt Rentals have locations across the country for renting equipment like backhoes, which can likewise differ in cost. For example, you can rent a 4WD Micro Backhoe with a 6-foot dig depth for $402 a day and an 8-foot dig depth for around $390 per day in Seattle, WA. However, those same units cost you $295 and $380 per day if renting from Columbia, SC.