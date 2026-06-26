How Much Does It Cost To Rent A Backhoe For A Day?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A backhoe loader can make all the difference in both labor and time on a large project. Providing both an excavator arm on the rear and a bucket on the front, a backhoe loader can both dig and move around masses of dirt. However, in terms of purchase price, even a sub-compact model like the Kubota XB23S 23Hp start at just over $28,000. You can find pre-owned options for less or opt for a scaled down machine, like the Harbor Freight backhoe, which attaches to the tow-hitch of a truck but lacks a front bucket. Beyond cost, there are other considerations before purchasing a unit. For example, you may only use it occasionally, leaving the machine sitting in storage for most of the year.
In these instances, renting a backhoe loader might make a lot more sense. Home Depot offers a 6-foot dig depth Micro Backhoe for around $339 daily or an 8-foot dig depth Mini Backhoe for rent that'll run you an estimated $379 per day. The total price you'll pay varies slightly depending on store location, with a $10 difference between cities like Raleigh, NC and Los Angeles, CA, the latter being a bit more. Other options like Sunbelt Rentals have locations across the country for renting equipment like backhoes, which can likewise differ in cost. For example, you can rent a 4WD Micro Backhoe with a 6-foot dig depth for $402 a day and an 8-foot dig depth for around $390 per day in Seattle, WA. However, those same units cost you $295 and $380 per day if renting from Columbia, SC.
Backhoe loader sizes and towing weights
Considered a part of the earthmoving family of machinery, backhoe loaders are often measured by how deep into the ground they can dig. Before you put bucket to ground, though, remember to always verify with your utility company the area is safe for digging, and check with them if you find utility marking on your driveway. The smaller backhoe loaders, typically labeled sub-compact or micro, can make a hole up to 8 feet deep, which is usually enough for a do-it-yourself residential project (and more than deep enough to hit utility lines!). Hardware retailers like Home Depot don't offer anything larger for rent.
One of the reasons is likely due to portability, with these smaller machines weighing under 7,000 pounds inclusive of the trailer they arrive on. A capacity that's certainly within the capability of many trucks, including the Tundra, a Toyota model that can tow up to 10,000 pounds or more depending on the configuration.
If you need a more robust backhoe loader, some outlets have units that can go over 15 feet into the earth. Options like the 119 HP Extendahoe Backhoe w/Canopy is around $485 a day at Sunbelt Rentals. However, it tips the scales at 17,786 pounds, meaning you may need to get it dropped off and picked up. You can select even larger machines from places like Wagner Cat Rentals, which offers a 29,321-pound Caterpillar 450 4WDE Backhoe with a 17-foot dig capacity for $792 per day.
Delivery, pickup, and other backhoe rental-related charges
If you have an appropriate vehicle and trailer than can accommodate a backhoe loader, you won't be charged for delivery or pickup. However, if you need transport, it'll cost extra. For instance, if you were to have the 8-foot dig depth model from Home Depot in Los Angeles delivered, you'd incur a $150 fee — and another $150 for pickup. And this is only if the store offers delivery to your zip code, which may not always be an option.
Sunbelt Rentals offers what it calls "Round-Trip delivery," which varies based on location. Their least expensive 6-foot dig depth unit can be dropped off and picked up in the Seattle area for an additional $350, versus Columbia, SC where it would cost around $440 in delivery fees. So, for accurate pricing you'll need to confirm on the rental site with your specific location.
You might also encounter some other fees such as rental protection plans. These plans are meant to help protect renters in the event of damage to the unit, and are offered for around $60 at some retailers. Other charges you may see include an "Environmental Service Fee," or even more mysterious "Other Fees," which you should inquire about before concluding the transaction.