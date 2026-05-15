What Should You Do If You Find Utility Markings On Your Driveway?

If you happen to walk outside and unexpectedly find utility markings (paint or flags) on your driveway or in your yard, it's good advice to heed the words splashed across the cover of "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" — don't panic, it's not the end of the world. Next, if you didn't call the utility company, check with your neighbors to see if one of them did, and if not, then call the nationwide 811 phone number used throughout the United States for underground utility location services, because someone is planning on doing work that might directly involve your little slice of heaven.

Most property owners probably know full well that beneath their perfectly manicured landscaping efforts lies a dizzying array of underground utility lines, irrigation systems (even those using smart controllers), and water and sewer pipes. It's also probably safe to assume that most of us have no clue where those things are. It takes professionally trained people with the right tools to come out and locate them before anyone starts digging things up to avoid triggering a cataclysmic event. Even when professionals follow these exacting safety protocols, very bad things can still happen.

For instance, a house 15 miles south of Oakland, California, exploded in December 2025, after a construction crew hit a gas line. The house next door was also severely damaged, and six people were injured. More recently, 67 homes in Mountain View, California, were under a boil-water notice for weeks after a crew replacing the neighborhood's water pipes allowed cement slurry to seep in, subsequently introducing bacteria into the drinking water.