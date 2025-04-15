When Were Power Lines Invented & How Was Electricity Transmitted Beforehand?

In February 1879, Mosley Street in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, was the first street lit by incandescent light bulbs, which Englishman Joseph Swan had invented the year before. In April, twelve new and improved arc lamps attached to a small generator created by Charles Brush were used to illuminate Monumental Park in Cleveland, Ohio, becoming the first outdoor public space in the U.S. to be lit by electricity. Meanwhile, California Electric Light Company, Inc. (now PG&E) sold electricity to the public for the first time using two of Brush's generators to power a mere 21 arc lamps.

Enter Thomas Edison, who was instrumental in electricity's leap despite not being the first to invent the light bulb. On New Year's Eve of 1879, he unveiled a bulb (one of six scientific achievements thought impossible) that lasted about 40 hours — much longer than Swan's — and was thus far more practical. By 1880, he'd exponentially increased the life of his bulb to 1,200 hours.

In 1878, he founded the Edison Electric Light Co. in New York City. When he turned on his Pearl Street power station in 1882, it became one of the first centralized electric plants in the world. Six dynamos sent power through 80,000 feet of underground wires to a square mile of lower Manhattan that included Wall Street. Only 82 customers with 400 lamps were initially lit (although 1,284 were connected), but over 10,000 were getting power by the following year.

