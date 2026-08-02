6 Car Brands Bringing Back The Body-On Frame SUV
The three words "sport utility vehicle" might be the most loosely defined term in the automotive industry. The SUV umbrella is a wide one, and can technically cover everything from a subcompact crossover like the Subaru Crosstrek (which is essentially a Subaru Impreza hatchback with a lift kit) to the massive, truck-based Chevrolet Suburban.
While they might fall under the same broad label, the biggest divide in the SUV market is the one between car-based unibody crossovers and more truck-like, body-on-frame SUVs. Now, there's no right or wrong answer in the unibody versus body-on-frame debate, as each type of SUV has its own pros and cons. Generally speaking, though, unibody SUVs will have better on-road manners, better fuel economy, and lower prices, while body-on-frame models will excel in areas like off-road capability and towing capacity.
Unibody crossover SUVs are hugely popular among mainstream auto buyers, with models like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V dominating America's sales charts, but there's still plenty of demand for the more traditional truck-like SUVs. Thus, several auto brands are planning to bring back popular, body-on-frame models from the past or to expand their current lineups with new body-on-frame SUVs. Below, we've rounded up five of the big ones to keep an eye on.
Toyota
Toyota already has a strong body-on-frame SUV lineup, with the 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia all available in North America. Each has its own market and loyal fanbase, but the company recently debuted a new body-on-frame SUV overseas that will definitely appeal to American 4x4 enthusiasts. It's called the Land Cruiser FJ, and it represents a smaller, less expensive entry point into the Land Cruiser family, with eye-grabbing retro styling and that familiar body-on-frame design.
Under the hood, the Land Cruiser FJ is very basic, with power coming from a modest 2.7-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. Compared to Toyota's American market 4x4 offerings, which all have turbocharged and hybrid engines, the Land Cruiser FJ would likely seem underpowered. However, there are undoubtedly those who would appreciate the FJ's simple, no-frills drivetrain.
While Toyota has said that the Land Cruiser FJ is too small to sell in the American market, let's not forget that the company did sell the similarly retro-styled FJ Cruiser in America back in the 2000s, which eventually became a collectible cult classic. Even if the Land Cruiser FJ remains forbidden fruit for Americans, the fact that there's a new, retro-styled Toyota off-roader — with body-on-frame construction — is still worth being excited about.
Hyundai
Unlike the other automakers on this list, Hyundai is not a brand with a long history of building body-on-frame SUVs. To this point, the most rugged vehicle Hyundai has made would likely be the unibody Santa Cruz pickup. The Korean car company is looking to change that, though, with an all-new, body-on-frame platform in the works.
At the 2026 New York International Auto Show, Hyundai showed off an SUV concept called the Boulder, which previews the direction the company is heading in. Hyundai's first dedicated, body-on-frame platform will be engineered and built in America. The first vehicle built on the new platform will be a mid-sized pickup that Hyundai says will hit the market by 2030.
Though Hyundai says the Boulder Concept is just a design study, it hints at an adventurous SUV model with its sights set on established 4x4s like the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner. Hyundai has made huge strides in recent years, and a move into the highly competitive world of body-on-frame SUVs and pickups will be one of its most ambitious moves yet.
GMC
The other brands on this list have all officially hinted at or announced new body-on-frame SUVs, but General Motors has yet to confirm a new body-on-frame model. However, the idea of adding a rugged, mid-sized SUV model to the GMC (and perhaps the Chevrolet) lineup simply makes too much sense, and industry reports suggest General Motors is indeed working on such a vehicle in the form of a new GMC Jimmy.
It's always been strange that GM hasn't had a rugged SUV competitor to the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Toyota 4Runner in its lineup. It's doubly odd since it already has the bones of a good, mid-size, body-on-frame SUV in the form of the extremely capable GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado pickups. According to GM Authority, General Motors did have plans for a new GMC Jimmy but scrapped them to focus on EV development. Now that the regulatory environment has changed, however, the Jimmy project is back on the table.
Naturally, one has to wonder whether the Chevrolet brand will get its version of this new SUV as well. Historically, the Chevrolet Blazer was always the Bowtie-badged equivalent of the GMC Jimmy. Now that Chevy's using the storied Blazer name on crossovers and EVs, however, it would either need to shift that branding around or use a new nameplate for its version of the purported new Jimmy.
Nissan and Infiniti
Nissan is one of the automakers making the biggest push into new body-on-frame vehicles, with the company planning five American-built body-on-frame models between the Nissan and Infiniti brands, all sporting V6 or V6 hybrid powertrains. Reports suggest that one of these models will be a new version of the Nissan Pathfinder, which will take the SUV back to its body-on-frame roots and will likely be sold alongside the current unibody Pathfinder.
The model that 4x4 enthusiasts and weekend adventurers will be most excited about, though, is a new Nissan Xterra — which Nissan has officially confirmed is on the way. The original version was one of the most memorable SUVs of the '90s and 2000s, before Nissan eventually pulled the plug on the original Xterra after 2015.
Nissan plans to launch its new Xterra in late 2028. The company hasn't confirmed any details about Infiniti's new body-on-frame SUVs, but the expectation is that these will be upmarket versions of the aforementioned next-gen Pathfinder and Xterra. Along with the new SUV models, a next-gen version of the mid-sized Nissan Frontier pickup truck is also expected to use the new platform.
Mitsubishi
One gets the sense that modern Mitsubishi is the most disappointing Japanese car brand, if only because of how hard its lineup has fallen off since its peak in the 1980s and '90s. The brand that once gave us the 3000GT, Lancer Evolution, and Eclipse now has a lineup in America that consists only of fairly generic crossover SUVs.
Mitsubishi, however, recently raised eyebrows when it announced it plans to debut an all-new Pajero SUV in fall 2026. The Pajero, which was sold as the Mitsubishi Montero in North America, is one of Japan's most legendary SUVs, with a heritage that includes 12 victories in the grueling Dakar Rally. Mitsubishi says the new Pajero will be a rugged flagship SUV that will share its body-on-frame platform with the company's Triton pickup truck.
The current Mitsubishi Triton is not sold in North America, but Mitsubishi does intend to return to America's mid-sized truck market with a new model based on the next-generation Nissan Frontier. It remains to be seen, however, whether the new Pajero (or Montero) will also make its way to the American market. We also don't know whether the new Pajero will have any relationship to the next-gen body-on-frame models that Nissan is working on. Either way, having a new pickup truck and a legit, body-on-frame SUV could go a long way to helping Mitsubishi get some of its mojo back.
Methodology
We selected these automakers and their SUVs based on a combination of official automaker announcements and product plans, international market debuts, and industry reporting. While some of these SUVs have been officially announced as upcoming products, shifting economic or market conditions could impact these models before they reach production. Additionally, some of these SUVs are overseas models that may not be exported to the North American market.