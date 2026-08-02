6 Car Brands Bringing Back The Body-On Frame SUV

The three words "sport utility vehicle" might be the most loosely defined term in the automotive industry. The SUV umbrella is a wide one, and can technically cover everything from a subcompact crossover like the Subaru Crosstrek (which is essentially a Subaru Impreza hatchback with a lift kit) to the massive, truck-based Chevrolet Suburban.

While they might fall under the same broad label, the biggest divide in the SUV market is the one between car-based unibody crossovers and more truck-like, body-on-frame SUVs. Now, there's no right or wrong answer in the unibody versus body-on-frame debate, as each type of SUV has its own pros and cons. Generally speaking, though, unibody SUVs will have better on-road manners, better fuel economy, and lower prices, while body-on-frame models will excel in areas like off-road capability and towing capacity.

Unibody crossover SUVs are hugely popular among mainstream auto buyers, with models like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V dominating America's sales charts, but there's still plenty of demand for the more traditional truck-like SUVs. Thus, several auto brands are planning to bring back popular, body-on-frame models from the past or to expand their current lineups with new body-on-frame SUVs. Below, we've rounded up five of the big ones to keep an eye on.