This Is One Of The Worst Japanese Car Brands

Historically, Mitsubishi Motors, especially in America, never operated at the same level or with the same volume as Toyota or Honda. Mitsubishi never had Toyota's bulletproof reputation or Honda's way of punching above its weight. But that was okay. For years, Mitsubishi got along well with a large and varied vehicle line that was bolstered by its long-running corporate partnership with Chrysler. A partnership that resulted in classics like the Mitsubishi Starion/Chrysler Conquest and later the Mitsubishi 3000GT/Dodge Stealth and Mitsubishi Eclipse/Eagle Talon.

Internationally, Mitsubishi had a rugged, tech-heavy reputation built by SUVs like the Pajero, along with early rally success with cars like the Colt Galant. Culturally, there was Jackie Chan's partnership with the brand that resulted in movies like 'Thunderbolt'. Later, Mitsubishi brought to mind Tommi Makinen's WRC-winning machines and Paul Walker's bright green Eclipse from 'The Fast and the Furious'. Though it arrived late to the American market, the Lancer Evolution served as the brand's hardcore performance flagship through the 2000s and into the 2010s.

But even as Mitsubishi's enthusiast offerings kept interest up, the brand had begun sailing through rough financial waters. In the early 2000s, without the resources, product line or reputation to compete with Toyota or Honda, Mitsubishi began an aggressive program targeting low-credit buyers with things like zero-down financing programs and deferred payments. Not only did this not work out for the company financially, it also cheapened the reputation of the brand and its dealers long term.