5 Signature Design Elements Automakers Need To Leave In The Past

Automotive design legacy is one of the biggest trump cards legacy brands hold over the newcomers. Some, like Renault with the Renault 5 or Ford with the Bronco, look back at their own history for inspiration, building modern iterations on top of what made those originals great in the first place. Other brands, though, spent decades earning that same trust from their customers and threw it away chasing something new.

Take the Porsche 911 996. It rewrote what a 911 was supposed to be, and enthusiasts turned on it the moment it hit showrooms. Chris Bangle's E65 7-Series told a similar story, landing to one of the coldest design receptions of the era. Looking back, it's easy to pinpoint exactly what people couldn't forgive. For the 996, it was the egg-shaped headlights that replaced the rounded units that had defined the 911's face for decades.

For the Bangle-era BMWs, it was the blobby Bangle-butt rear end — a notoriously bad design from an automaker that knew better. Both cars are proof of the same lesson to me: Reimagine something that's stood the test of time, and you'd better get it right. And yet, decades later, some automakers still haven't gotten the memo. Here are five signature design elements I think they need to leave in the past.