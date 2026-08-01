10 Apps To Help You Find Hidden Stops And Attractions On Road Trips

If you've tried to use Google Maps to plot a long, multi-stop road trip, you'll know the frustration. It runs out of waypoints long before you've run out of ideas. A premium subscription to Roadtrippers is one solution. It's available for both iOS and Android, and you can mark countless stops along any route between destinations. It suggests everything from strange roadside landmarks to national parks tucked off the highway. It'll also pull up places to eat and venues to kick back and have a beer or two at the end of a hard day's driving. Before deciding whether to stop, you can tap on the screen for information such as opening times, the exact address, and even the Yelp rating to help you decide if it's worth the detour.

The app breaks down drives into daily segments. Each shows how far you will travel and how long you'll be behind the wheel. Waypoints are fully editable as you change your plans, and you can add multiple people to the planning process. Those who would rather just hand the whole thing over to AI can use Autopilot. It can build personalized itineraries from just a handful of questions, and it draws its information from tens of millions of real trips.

Campers and RVers get an extra layer of insight. After the app's merger with Campendium, Roadtrippers can now access more than 150,000 campground reviews. They also get map overlays for public land, cell coverage, and wildfire smoke updates. You can use the app for free on short trips (up to three stops), but Premium is priced at $59.99 per year. It unlocks longer multi-stop routes (up to 150 stops), offline maps, GPS navigation tailored for RVs, and CarPlay integration for those voice commands you need to be using.