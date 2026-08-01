10 Apps To Help You Find Hidden Stops And Attractions On Road Trips
There's something in the American DNA that craves the open road, and it's just a fact that you can find many of the world's greatest road trips in the country. The 2,448-mile sweep of Route 66, the Pacific Coast Highway's breathtaking ocean run along California's shores, and the Blue Ridge Parkway threading its way through the Appalachian Mountains. Every stop along the way is undoubtedly worth every mile you drive — but you'll often stop alongside a lot of other people. You'll share the same viewpoints, enjoy the same landmarks, and take the same photos. But there's nothing actually wrong with that because these places are famous for a reason.
What is harder to find, however, are the worthwhile stops that don't make it into algorithms, magazines, or guidebooks. A ghost town situated off an unmarked exit. A distillery only locals know about. A waterfall with no signage or a trail that is only known because someone walked it and thought to share it. A new generation of apps has changed how road trippers experience their journeys. GPS-triggered audio stories, community-built databases, local restaurant tips written by actual residents, and trail maps for hikes that were previously unknown. The following apps are designed to help road trippers find hidden stops and attractions. They were picked based on personal experience and real traveler recommendations, covering just about every kind of hidden stop worth seeking out, whatever your road trip bucket list holds.
Atlas Obscura
If you're prone to taking travel inspiration from Instagram feeds, Facebook pages, and YouTube Shorts, it can sometimes feel like every part of the planet has been reduced to the same must-see hotspots. The aim of Atlas Obscura is to help you do trips differently. The app features more than 22,000 unique, strange, and overlooked places in a database sourced from travelers who stumbled upon them. There's a single map covering the entire world, and you can discover its hidden gems from home before you set off. Alternatively, you can do it spontaneously while you're on the road. Entries include photos, history, and firsthand tips, and you can narrow your searches down to exactly what you're looking for. Whether it's centuries-old architecture, roadside art, or a stretch of untouched nature, there's something for everyone.
It can be incredibly fun to transform the longest highways in the U.S. into a series of detours. It removes you from the confines of a standard checklist and turns a routine road trip into a voyage of discovery. With Atlas Obscura, you can discover ghost towns like Oatman or Calico, oddities like Elmer Long's Bottle Tree Ranch, or natural wonders like Havasupai Falls. That said, its recommendations aren't just about backroad oddities and off-the-beaten-path attractions. You also get info on urban areas. You can discover things like colorful murals, offbeat art installations, and graffiti-splashed underpasses that are well worth a stop. And if your road trip will take place beyond the U.S., there are thousands of entries in various other countries, including Canada and Mexico. The app is available on both iOS and Android, and it's free with an optional membership fee that adds a few perks.
Roadtrippers
If you've tried to use Google Maps to plot a long, multi-stop road trip, you'll know the frustration. It runs out of waypoints long before you've run out of ideas. A premium subscription to Roadtrippers is one solution. It's available for both iOS and Android, and you can mark countless stops along any route between destinations. It suggests everything from strange roadside landmarks to national parks tucked off the highway. It'll also pull up places to eat and venues to kick back and have a beer or two at the end of a hard day's driving. Before deciding whether to stop, you can tap on the screen for information such as opening times, the exact address, and even the Yelp rating to help you decide if it's worth the detour.
The app breaks down drives into daily segments. Each shows how far you will travel and how long you'll be behind the wheel. Waypoints are fully editable as you change your plans, and you can add multiple people to the planning process. Those who would rather just hand the whole thing over to AI can use Autopilot. It can build personalized itineraries from just a handful of questions, and it draws its information from tens of millions of real trips.
Campers and RVers get an extra layer of insight. After the app's merger with Campendium, Roadtrippers can now access more than 150,000 campground reviews. They also get map overlays for public land, cell coverage, and wildfire smoke updates. You can use the app for free on short trips (up to three stops), but Premium is priced at $59.99 per year. It unlocks longer multi-stop routes (up to 150 stops), offline maps, GPS navigation tailored for RVs, and CarPlay integration for those voice commands you need to be using.
Roadside America
An iOS alternative (available only on the U.S. and Canada App Stores) to Roadtrippers is Roadside America. It's worth a download because each of its 16,000+ attractions has been personally selected by a team that has spent decades seeking out places specifically for the app. As soon as you open it, you'll see a display of the 25 closest attractions and how far away each is.
You can also search directly, or for something more exploratory, pick from an ever-growing list of over 70 themed categories. With choices like Music, Celebrities, or Crime, you're bound to find something to match your personal taste. Other categories cover oddities, such as Irrational Geographics, which shows you things like when you're slap-bang in the center of North America.
Every listing features photos, eyewitness tips, addresses, opening hours, and how to get there. There's also an editorial rating from Mildly Interesting to The Best. And, unlike other trip-planning apps (grrrrr, Google), closed attractions are removed as soon as possible. You get one of the app's seven regions included for $3.99; the other six cost $2.99 each, or you can pay just $7.99 to unlock the lot.
Geocaching
With the Geocaching app, you can take part in the world's biggest treasure hunt on a road trip. Physical containers called caches are hidden by users in parks, along roadsides, at rest stops, trailheads, and many other places. Sometimes they're hidden in front of a beautiful view that the cache owner simply wants you to see. There are over 3 million of them spread across 191 countries, and the aim is simply to find them. Each holds a logbook to sign and maybe even a trinket to trade, and they are designed to blend in with their environment. They're often disguised as everyday objects, for example, a fake bird's nest with fake eggs tucked onto the branches of real trees.
All you have to do is open the app, and every cache in the area is shown. Tap one that is nearby or seems most interesting, and you'll see ratings for terrain and difficulty, as well as other details like descriptions, hints, and even the opportunity to message the owner. Live Search will keep finding new caches for you as you log the miles, or you can map out stops the night before your trip. Caches come in three main types. There's the traditional type with journals and trinkets, the multi-cache type with a series of clues, and the mystery type where you have to solve a puzzle first. Geocaching is free to use and available for iOS and Android. If you opt for a premium subscription, you also get filters, offline maps, and premium-only caches.
AllTrails
Every road trip reaches that point where legs stiffen or kids get restless. Most people stop to eat, go to the restroom, or pick up supplies. But why not really break up the drive with a little bit of exercise? A hike will not only get the blood circulating again; it'll also provide a reward at the end or along the way in the form of a scenic view or a crashing waterfall. AllTrails might be an app that all outdoor enthusiasts should have, but it works just as well for road trippers. It holds the key to over half a million trails worldwide and is free on both iOS and Android.
You can search for locations as you travel. The app will tell you about trail lengths, difficulty, and how long each one takes to hike. But you don't have to be scaling peaks or tackling backcountry routes. AllTrails also includes easy walks that you can complete with little effort, while trail runners and even mountain bikers are catered to.
You might be interested in a refreshing dip at a waterfall, historic ruins hidden off the path, or viewpoints that make the detour worth every minute. When browsing nearby trails, you can click on one to view photos, while reviews also help you make decisions. Elevation details, directions to the trailhead, and even weather reports are all covered, too.
AllTrails+ is the paid version. It's available for $35.99 per year and unlocks things like advanced weather reports, real-time location sharing, wrong-turn alerts, and offline maps. It's also one of the most useful apps to use when visiting national parks. With a subscription unlocking national park guides, you can easily find hikes beyond the most popular trails.
Wikiloc
Wikiloc offers something similar to AllTrails — mainly the chance to get out of your vehicle and get the heart pumping again on hiking trails. However, what it adds is driving routes. Car, motorbike, quad, and motorhome routes sit alongside the hiking trails. They open up back roads, forest tracks, and off-road terrain for those who aren't quite ready to get out of their vehicle but still want to take the adventure up a notch.
More than 21 million members have uploaded more than 80 million routes. They also include cycling, kayaking, and even skiing, as well as many other activities to make use of whatever gear you've brought with you. In fact, the app caters to about 80 activities, with off-road driving well covered for those with the right vehicle. However, there are other excellent apps to help you find the coolest off-road trails.
All of the trails and roads are searchable by activity and location, and you can download free offline maps for some places. Tap any of the routes, and you'll find photos and notes uploaded alongside essential details like how high, how far, and how long. You also get a TrailRank score out of 100. This gives you a quick read on trail quality, with the higher numbers highlighting the more highly rated routes. The app is free on both iOS and Android. A Premium subscription adds GPS navigation, wrong-turn alerts, 3D maps, live tracking, and weather forecasts for $19.99 a year or $9.99 a quarter. A 14-day free trial is available if you want to try before you buy.
Harvest Hosts
Default overnight RV stops are rarely inspiring. An anonymous parking lot, a soulless rest area, a truck stop with diesel rigs idling nearby. Harvest Hosts is an app exclusive to RVers that can make those overnight stops much more interesting. Membership unlocks almost 10,000 stays across North America at places like vineyards, farms, breweries, and possibly even golf courses, with no nightly camping fee.
There are annual fees, though, and they might make you hesitate at first. But that's before you realize the savings on offer. It's available for download on iOS and Android, and annual membership is spread across three tiers. There's the $99 Classic tier, which offers over 5,500 locations, while the $169 tier levels up to Boondockers Welcome with access to private driveways and rural properties. The $179 All Access tier includes all sites and adds access to golf courses.
Your rig must be fully self-contained with an onboard bathroom and holding tanks. And, on top of the fees, guests are encouraged to spend around $30 where appropriate. That could be on a bottle at a vineyard, a tour of a brewery, or a box of fresh produce from a farm. But with standard campground fees somewhere between $30 and $100 per night, the savings are apparent — and you'll also have something to show for your outlay.
Every host profile covers available hours, what's on offer, permitted RV size, and parking details. You can inquire about same-day availability. Some hosts are even open to last-minute arrivals. Membership stretches the savings further if you also stay in campgrounds. This is because many private establishments offer up to 50% discounts on the app.
iOverlander
iOverlander is the reboot of a community-built database of campgrounds, boondocking spots, and wild camping locations around the world. It's perfect for off-grid adventures, while it also covers hotels and restaurants for those sticking to the beaten path. It's moderated by people who have collectively logged over 30,000 hours checking everything for themselves. It's free for iOS and Android, but it's not just about places to stay or eat. The database covers mechanics, dump stations, water refill points, and propane stops. It also includes travel warnings from poor road conditions to unsafe areas, and showers for when the heat of the day gets too much.
Travelers on the ground keep things reliable. They flag everything across remote mountains, deserts, coastlines, and rural stretches that never make it onto Google Maps. The free version includes all the regular reviews and photos, while filters help you search for exactly what you want. However, offline maps are limited to one downloaded region at a time. But you can step up to Pro for $59.99 a year. This gives you three simultaneous offline maps and no ads. For $99.99, you can go with the Unlimited plan for unrestricted offline downloads, and you can trial it free for one week.
Spotted by Locals
Spotted by Locals is an excellent app for planning city-to-city road trips. It's particularly strong for those planning a European journey, but North America is well covered, too. New York has the best coverage, while cities like Philadelphia, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, and Montreal are also well represented. The app's mission is to pull travelers out of well-trodden tourist traps and take them to places they would never usually visit. Recommendations are written by "Spotters," who number around 500. They write about their own neighborhoods in their own voice, sharing things like the cafes they stop at on their way to work, the parks they cycle through on weekends, or the galleries that keep drawing them back. There are no businesses paying for exposure and no algorithm telling you what's popular. Just good, old-fashioned local recommendations.
It's available on iOS and Android and is a reliable way to find those spots that never make it into travel guides or TikTok videos. Tips are regularly refreshed so nothing goes stale, and you can bookmark all the spots you want before arriving. This means you can step out of the car armed with a shortlist and get exploring all those local spots immediately. The app isn't free, but you can get a 24-hour free trial. It unlocks every city on the app and allows you to fully test it to see if the recommendations match your taste before committing. But make sure you don't start the trial until you're ready, as it lasts only 24 hours. Following the trial, individual city guides cost around $9 to $10, or you can subscribe to the Travel Pack, which unlocks them all for $14.99.
Autio
Imagine having a knowledgeable companion sitting shotgun on a road trip who knows just about every story behind every town, mountain, and back road you pass. Now imagine that expert sounds just like Kevin Costner. That's what you get with Autio, and that's because it is Kevin Costner. Autio is a GPS-triggered storytelling app that plays automatically as you drive past points of interest. It was co-founded by the Hollywood icon in 2020 and has since grown into a vast library of over 25,000 stories.
It's entirely hands-free, too. The app will notify you when a story is nearby, and it auto-plays stories read by Costner and other narrators, including historians and Indigenous leaders. All you have to do is listen. Each story is short, at around three to five minutes, so it doesn't require extended concentration, and once you've heard it, you won't get a repeat on the way back.
The app covers topics ranging from geology to local music scenes. But where it really transforms any road trip is in the spaces between destinations. The smaller towns, the back roads, the lesser-known stretches that standard travel guides never get around to covering. And, of course, you can stop and get out at locations whenever you want to add another dimension to the experience.
The app is primarily U.S.-focused, with limited coverage outside the country. Ireland and, oddly, Singapore are the exceptions, but there are also some stories covering Europe, China, and other places. It's available for iOS and Android, and all users get five free stories per month. An annual subscription for $35.99 unlocks everything, and savings are available on a three-year plan.
Methodology
Every app on this list was either used firsthand by the author or came recommended by the trusted judgment of fellow travelers who have used it. All were cross-referenced against wider traveler opinion to make sure the advice held up beyond personal experience. No app made this list on ratings alone, though all of them, unsurprisingly, have good ratings. Instead, each app was included based on whether it genuinely helps road trippers find something unique and good enough to be worth stopping for. So on top of picking game-changing gadgets for your next road trip, consider a few of these apps, too.