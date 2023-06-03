Oscar-Winner Kevin Costner's Autio App Will Transform Your Next Road Trip

Kevin Costner rose to become a titan of the movie world. In front of and behind the camera, he has a string of accolades. "Dances With Wolves," his masterstroke, defeated the legendary "Goodfellas" at the Oscars, but that's old news. What we really need to know is — where's Costner in the high-octane world of smartphone apps?

Well, that's an interesting question. As it turns out, he has a finger in that pie too. As with a lot of high-profile stars, Costner has a lot of other business ventures on the go too. Along with Bill Werlin and CEO Woody Sears, Costner co-founded Autio. The company's self-titled travel app seems set to bring road trips to life like no other.

We all know that Google Maps features such as time travel street view can be invaluable when you're learning the lay of the land in a new town. What if you want something deeper than that, though? What if you want to look beyond the simple geographical features of an area and learn more about its heart, its soul, and its history? These are the kind of stories that are told by the Autio app — here's how the wonderful app can transform your next road trip.