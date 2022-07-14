12 Amazing Tech Products You Didn't Realize Were Invented By Celebs

Michael Jackson is possibly the best-known pop star on the planet. Not only did he release dozens of hit songs over the years, but he also amassed a fortune from record sales and live performances. His live shows were known as much for their music as they were for their spectacle as Jackson danced on stage just as well as he sang. In at least one instance, Jackson went so far as to patent an invention that would take his performance to a place normally reserved for illusionists and those that profess to perform magic.

In the video for the song "Smooth Criminal," Jackson and his dancers perform a move in which they lean forward to an angle where, in the real world, gravity would take over and their bodies would fall to the ground. In order to perform this move, the creators of the video employed wires and harnesses which were then hidden from view for the final product.

On tour in 1993, Jackson wanted to recreate this iconic lean move on stage, but didn't want to resort to cables and harnesses that'd inevitably be visible to his audience. Instead, he devised a device and method to perform the lean using his shoes. Patent number US5255452A shows shoes with a v-shaped slot in the heel such that a peg can slide in from the front, thereby preventing the wearer of the shoes from coming off the ground. IT also shows a device that allows the pegs to be pushed up through the stage so they do not remain obstacles when not in use.