4 Kia Models With The Best Resale Value

Kia has continued to grow in popularity in the United States vehicle market as the automaker pivots from budget backup options to affordable yet stylish and feature-heavy. In 2025, Kia America had record sales of 852,155 units, a 7% increase from 2024.

While pickup trucks and SUVs are the usual go-to for American families, the Kia vehicles that saw their best-ever annual sales in 2025 cover a wide range of vehicle types. This includes the Kia Carnival, a minivan, the Sportage, an SUV, the Telluride, another SUV, and the K4, a compact car.

Kia's vehicles are still affordable options, but they're often pushing the limits for their price range. We felt the Kia K4 had a sleek, angular aesthetic you don't often see in safe daily commuters. The Sportage was called comfortable, fuel efficient, and priced lower than its competitors, with the review ending with "it's a flat-out good SUV." Competitiveness in the market has made many Kia models hold their value surprisingly well.