4 Kia Models With The Best Resale Value
Kia has continued to grow in popularity in the United States vehicle market as the automaker pivots from budget backup options to affordable yet stylish and feature-heavy. In 2025, Kia America had record sales of 852,155 units, a 7% increase from 2024.
While pickup trucks and SUVs are the usual go-to for American families, the Kia vehicles that saw their best-ever annual sales in 2025 cover a wide range of vehicle types. This includes the Kia Carnival, a minivan, the Sportage, an SUV, the Telluride, another SUV, and the K4, a compact car.
Kia's vehicles are still affordable options, but they're often pushing the limits for their price range. We felt the Kia K4 had a sleek, angular aesthetic you don't often see in safe daily commuters. The Sportage was called comfortable, fuel efficient, and priced lower than its competitors, with the review ending with "it's a flat-out good SUV." Competitiveness in the market has made many Kia models hold their value surprisingly well.
Kia Rio
Despite not having any sales in the United States in 2025, the Kia Rio holds its value more than every other vehicle in the automaker's lineup. According to iSeeCars, the Kia Rio holds 68.4% of its value after five years. The five-door version has the second-best resale value of the lineup, 67.5%.
Unfortunately, it was discontinued in the United States in 2023 as Kia and other brands continue to back away from affordable small cars in America. Before it disappeared from the market, the Rio was one of the last remaining new cars priced under $20,000. It's a bummer for families on a budget, but Kia likely saw thin profit margins for this model compared to its bestsellers.
For those that already own a Kia Rio, the discontinuation could have possibly played a part in the Rio holding so much of its value over five years. With fewer small cars on the market, a lot of families could be looking for a used one instead — especially one that has impressive fuel efficiency and a comfortable ride.
Kia Forte
The Kia Forte has a resale value of 65.2%, according to iSeeCars. This is another model that has been discontinued in the U.S., following the Rio in 2024. Priced well under $30,000, the Forte was a compact sedan with a handsome look for the price point. However, you'd need the GT model for a memorable performance — the turbocharged 1.6-liter and six-speed manual option made for a pretty fun ride. We called it a "spicy little treat" in a review, although not as sporty as the K4.
Kia never confirmed exactly why it dropped the Forte from its lineup, but it wouldn't be a stretch to assume it wasn't to streamline the lineup and give more focus to the K4. Those that had a Forte before the discontinuation will now enjoy an improved resale value. Those looking for a used car will appreciate the Forte's spacious interior and impressive technology offerings.
Kia K4
After much discussion, here is the K4's turn in the spotlight. iSeeCars states this compact sedan has a resale value of 64.5% after five years. The hatchback version follows at 63.9%. Starting at just $23,535, that means the sedan could fetch drivers $15,180.
The K4 has been a popular model after the discontinuation of the Rio and Forte, selling over 107,000 units in 2025. With a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower and front-wheel drive, the K4 isn't the most exciting, but it's smooth, quiet, and comfortable. You can get a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with the GT-Line Turbo trim, which also includes improved suspension. This makes the K4 quick and fun, which matches its surprisingly sporty appearance. MotorTrend felt the K4 wasn't very reliable, but it's an affordable vehicle that holds its value even after years of commuting.
Kia Soul
At 62.5%, the Kia Soul holds its value quite well after five years, according to iSeeCars. And it's honestly no surprise. The Kia Soul had a very memorable 16-year run in the United States, a boxy tall hatchback that purposefully stood out from the crowd. And you probably remember those hamsters dancing around it. It remained iconic until it was discontinued in 2025, although it had slowly dwindling sales the last few years. By 2024, only 52,397 units sold — compare that to 154,768 sales in 2016.
Still, the Soul went out with a bang. It continued to stand out with its boxy, upright design, offering an array of bright colors. But that design was also practical, making the interior quite spacious while still compact enough to fit into tight parking spots. Its unique design and practicality has very likely allowed it to hold its value after its disappearance.
How we made this list
The models on this list were selected based on iSeeCars' depreciation data. To get the final rankings for Kia's models, iSeeCars analyzed over 3 million cars over a five-year time frame. Why five years? Vehicles lose most of their value within those five years — usually 40 to 60% — due to the heavy wear. This is also when most manufacturer warranties end — and when maintenance needs pick up.
A lot of automakers also redesign and upgrade models after five years, which could impact resale value of older models. This also prompts some people to trade in their vehicle for the new version, although Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer these days.
Since most of the Kia models that hold their value the best have been discontinued, we also checked out what has made them a desired used car, which likely impacted the depreciation. However, keep in mind that an individual vehicle's resale value will depend on a lot of factors, including mileage, condition, and market trends.