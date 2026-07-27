Your USB To HDMI Adapter Could Be Causing These Annoying Issues

Gone are the days when laptops came with an abundant selection of ports — USB-A, HDMI, a headphone jack, Ethernet, and even an SD card slot on some models. In the pursuit of thinness, sacrifices had to be made, but USB-C seemed promising. The first couple of years were rough. We were all surrounded by adapters and dongles (and dongles for our dongles) just to be able to connect essential peripherals to our laptops. The situation is a lot more manageable today now that most gadgets have switched to using USB-C for connectivity and charging.

There is even a decent selection of USB-C monitors that you can buy, but older ones can connect to modern computers just fine — as long as you have the right adapter. Most monitors ship with HDMI or DisplayPort cables, and while many desktop computers feature full-sized ports to accommodate these options, you will likely need a USB-C to HDMI or DisplayPort adapter if you're using a modern laptop.

Ideally, you should be able to just pick up an inexpensive USB to HDMI dongle, plug it into your laptop, and connect your monitor without any additional setup. Unfortunately, things might not always go according to plan. You might encounter several kinds of issues trying to run this setup. The most common ones include not being able to output your laptop's screen on the monitor at all, or being limited to a lower resolution than expected. Let's dive a bit deeper into some of these adapter problems and how you can potentially fix them.