5 Cool Features That Come With The Slate Truck

At a time when new vehicle sales in the U.S. are struggling, Slate is making a bold entrance into the market with something buyers rarely see: a cheap EV. Normally, the words "cheap" and "electric vehicle" do not often appear in the same sentence, at least not unless you are talking about one of the more affordable models sold in China. But Slate is an American automaker trying to make this a reality.

Its approach is to strip the vehicle down to the basics and leave out most of the things that are merely nice to have off the standard equipment list. Should you decide you want those extras, you can add them later, building up the truck almost like a life-size Lego project. The result is a two-seat electric pickup with a starting price of $24,950 and more than 200 available accessories. You can add everything from speakers and exterior wraps to a conversion kit that turns it into a five-seat SUV.

The price, however, is not the only cool thing about this vehicle. When we first looked at the Slate Truck last year, it was easy to see its appeal. It is inexpensive enough to attract first-time EV buyers, simple enough for people who miss old-school trucks, and customizable enough for drivers who want something they can tweak to their specific needs. Still, describing it as merely cheap and modular does not quite capture what makes it interesting. So, here are some of the cool features you can expect from the Slate Truck.