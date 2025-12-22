Why Is China Banning One-Pedal Driving?

Chinese regulators passed a new national standard designated as GB 21670–2025, which includes a number of regulations that will go into effect in various phases. But let's be clear at the outset — China is not banning one-pedal driving. Instead, it is banning the use of one-pedal driving as a factory default setting on new electric and electrified vehicles, starting January 1, 2027. If a given vehicle is equipped with one-pedal driving capability, the driver can still select and use the feature as they normally would.

But first, let's explain what one-pedal driving is, and why so many drivers prefer this mode of driving. One-pedal driving involves the use of only the gas pedal to control the speed of an electrified vehicle. Part of one-pedal driving comes from the normal type of acceleration typically used to move in a forward direction. But one-pedal driving also involves slowing the car to a complete stop by using its regenerative braking system, something that is very important. A one-pedal driving setting on an EV or a plug-in hybrid running in EV mode permits the driver to engage the regenerative braking by simply easing up on the accelerator.

This returns energy to the battery, which would otherwise be converted to heat with a conventional friction braking system. By maximizing the amount of energy recouped through one-pedal driving, the vehicle's range on a charge can be extended. But China's move to not make one-pedal the default acknowledges that all drivers may not be aware of the practice or how it actually works.