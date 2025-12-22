Why Is China Banning One-Pedal Driving?
Chinese regulators passed a new national standard designated as GB 21670–2025, which includes a number of regulations that will go into effect in various phases. But let's be clear at the outset — China is not banning one-pedal driving. Instead, it is banning the use of one-pedal driving as a factory default setting on new electric and electrified vehicles, starting January 1, 2027. If a given vehicle is equipped with one-pedal driving capability, the driver can still select and use the feature as they normally would.
But first, let's explain what one-pedal driving is, and why so many drivers prefer this mode of driving. One-pedal driving involves the use of only the gas pedal to control the speed of an electrified vehicle. Part of one-pedal driving comes from the normal type of acceleration typically used to move in a forward direction. But one-pedal driving also involves slowing the car to a complete stop by using its regenerative braking system, something that is very important. A one-pedal driving setting on an EV or a plug-in hybrid running in EV mode permits the driver to engage the regenerative braking by simply easing up on the accelerator.
This returns energy to the battery, which would otherwise be converted to heat with a conventional friction braking system. By maximizing the amount of energy recouped through one-pedal driving, the vehicle's range on a charge can be extended. But China's move to not make one-pedal the default acknowledges that all drivers may not be aware of the practice or how it actually works.
Why is China making this change to one-pedal driving?
One-pedal driving uses the strongest regenerative braking mode and is one of the things EVs excel at when compared to cars with internal combustion engines, making it a very popular style of driving among drivers of electrified vehicles. But the rationale of Chinese regulators is based on some studies that have been done on one-pedal driving. These studies show that drivers can become too dependent on strong regeneration to stop the car and may delay their application of the brake pedal in a situation that requires the strongest possible braking action. This lines up with what Porsche has done with its impressive regenerative braking technology on the Taycan, which is incorporated into the brake pedal.
While the regulations that apply to one-pedal driving won't go into effect until January of 2027, there are some aspects of this rule that will be implemented sooner. As of January 1, 2026, new electric vehicles that use their regenerative braking to slow down at a rate exceeding 1.3 m/s² must illuminate their brake lights. This will alert other drivers in traffic when those using the one-pedal driving style are slowing down very quickly.
One other provision of this rule is that all electric vehicles in China must be produced with an anti-lock braking system (ABS). ABS prevents cars equipped with it from skidding during extreme conditions, allowing drivers improved grip and control and permitting shorter stopping distances. Overall benefits of ABS include fewer accidents and reduced insurance rates.