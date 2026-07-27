5 Car Brands Aiming To Bring Back Rear-Wheel Drive Sedans

For decades, the four-door, rear-wheel-drive sedan with an internal combustion engine up front was a core part of the global auto industry. Whether it was a plush American luxury sedan or an athletic European sport sedan, rear-drive sedans were once a ubiquitous sight in dealer showrooms and on the streets.

Today, though, the rise of SUVs and EVs means that the traditional rear-drive sedan has fallen out of favor among many automakers. As an example of this, look no further than Lexus, which killed off its GS sport sedan in 2020 and its flagship LS luxury sedan in 2026, with only the smaller Lexus IS sedan still hanging on for now.

However, it's not all bleak news for lovers of the rear-drive sedan. Brands like BMW have kept their traditional sedans alive despite the SUV boom, and it now appears that other brands are intent on following the German marque's lead. Some of these cars are expected to be revivals of discontinued models, while others would tread new ground entirely. Below we've rounded up five potential rear-drive sedan revivals that we're especially excited about.