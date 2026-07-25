What Are Amp Ratings And Which Power Tool Types Do They Apply To?

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According to the United States government's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an amp, short for ampere and often abbreviated further to the letter A, is a "base unit of electrical current." Amp ratings are applied to electrical devices to indicate the amount of current they can safely handle or how much current they use when operating at their highest level.

We typically see amp ratings around our homes in the range of 15A to 20A placed on items like extension cords, circuit breakers, and appliances. While an uninterrupted power supply is one advantage corded power tools have over cordless versions, it's important to stay within the amp rating of the entire circuit.

All power tools have an amp rating, typically found printed, along with other information from United Laboratories (UL) on a sticker. Some power tools, like the Ryobi 2.5-amp 9-inch band saw available at Home Depot, draw relatively low amperage. Other corded power tools are worth the electrical connection hassle to feed their high-amp electric motors with amp ratings that exceed 15A, but many common power tools are rated under 10A.

Paying attention to a power tool's amp rating, and the rating of the circuit it's connected to, is important for ensuring its trouble-free use. While circuit breakers are designed to protect the electrical wiring, using extension cords, powering multiple power tools, or tools with higher amp ratings on the same circuit can cause tripped circuit breakers or even bigger problems.