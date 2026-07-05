What Is The 80% Rule For Circuit Breakers?

Circuit breakers are critical components of any electrical wiring system. Also known as an Overcurrent Protection Device (OCPD), a circuit breaker can come in a variety of different forms –- ranging from the commodity 15A residential circuit breakers you'd find at a big box DIY store that cost a few dollars, to giant, molded-case industrial breakers that are rated for 1,600 amps and cost thousands of dollars. Circuit breakers can vary wildly in form and features, but they all share a common function: to protect a circuit against overcurrent, overload, and short-circuits. This in turn protects people, property, and equipment.

As circuit breakers have evolved over the years, the National Electrical Code (NEC) standards have constantly evolved to address their role and implementation. One of the longest-standing rules for circuit breakers is the 80% rule, whereby a standard circuit breaker can only be loaded to 80% of its rating for continuous loads. The origin of this rule is often misunderstood, as it is not technically in the NEC; rather, its basis is in certain NEC specifications and UL listings governing breaker ratings and how they are applied.

The 80% rule is a duty limitation placed on the breaker to protect the device itself, similar to how the 80% rule applies to generators. This is because standard breakers use terminals that are not tested to operate at 100% of the breaker's rating forever. There are also thermal limitations in the environments where breakers are installed, such as ventilation, and how much heat adjacent breakers are generating. There are breakers that are specifically tested to operate at 100% duty indefinitely, but they are tested differently, and also require certain installation conditions to be met, meaning they can only be installed in enclosures with specific spacing and ventilation requirements.