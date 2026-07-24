For Under $30K, Is The 2020 Cadillac CT6 A Luxury Car Steal?

The Cadillac CT6 might seem like a bit of an historical oddball given the prevalence of crossover SUVs, trucks, and EVs in 2026, but it really was a classically ideal Cadillac. It was huge, reasonably powerful, high-tech, and looked sharp. Cadillac still sells the CT4 and CT5 sedans to keep the four-door torch alive, but the CT6 left us somewhat unceremoniously in 2020.

Now, six years later, the CT6 has had a lot of time to depreciate in value. You can pretty regularly find examples for sale for under $30,000. Given that the original MSRP in 2020 was almost twice that at a very Cadillac-like $59,990, it might seem like a tempting proposition.

For a car that isn't produced anymore, especially one that's at least six years old, there are going to be potentially parts availability problems, and you can say goodbye to finding a low mileage example for under $30,000. But, if that doesn't scare you, the Cadillac CT6 can offer quite a lot for the money.