For Under $30K, Is The 2020 Cadillac CT6 A Luxury Car Steal?
The Cadillac CT6 might seem like a bit of an historical oddball given the prevalence of crossover SUVs, trucks, and EVs in 2026, but it really was a classically ideal Cadillac. It was huge, reasonably powerful, high-tech, and looked sharp. Cadillac still sells the CT4 and CT5 sedans to keep the four-door torch alive, but the CT6 left us somewhat unceremoniously in 2020.
Now, six years later, the CT6 has had a lot of time to depreciate in value. You can pretty regularly find examples for sale for under $30,000. Given that the original MSRP in 2020 was almost twice that at a very Cadillac-like $59,990, it might seem like a tempting proposition.
For a car that isn't produced anymore, especially one that's at least six years old, there are going to be potentially parts availability problems, and you can say goodbye to finding a low mileage example for under $30,000. But, if that doesn't scare you, the Cadillac CT6 can offer quite a lot for the money.
Bling on a budget
First, it's a Cadillac, so it has to be at least moderately powerful to be respectable. The base model was equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 that made a healthy 335 horsepower. All-wheel drive through a 10-speed automatic transmission was also standard. It was available with a 4.2-liter "Blackwing" V8 that made 550 horsepower, but finding that version under the $30,000 price point is next to impossible.
On the technology side of things, this was before General Motors decided to discontinue Apple CarPlay in its vehicles, so you can still mirror your iPhone without any hiccups. Additionally, 2020 was the first year that Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driver assistance tech was available for the CT6, and it was a standard feature.
As standard, it also came with rain sensing windshield wipers, heated front seats, a power sunroof, and a whole host of automatic safety features like emergency braking and lane assist. Those features all seem pretty normal today, but in 2020, it was bleeding edge.
Sure, you could buy something like a new Camry for roughly the same price and get better fuel economy, a warranty, and likely a better service network, but there are few cars as effortlessly cool as a giant Caddy. And, despite what anyone may tell you, "it looks cool" is absolutely a valid reason to buy a car.