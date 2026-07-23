Russia Returns World's Most Heavily-Armed Warship To The Sea After $5B Facelift

The Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser the Admiral Nakhimov is believed to be close to a return to operational status after it was spotted by satellite undergoing sea trials in Kola Bay on June 25, 2026. The Kirov-class ship, which will likely be assigned as the new flagship of Russia's Northern Fleet, has undergone a lengthy $5 billion refit. Indeed, calling the refit lengthy is something of an understatement. The ship has been out of commission for 27 years, although the refit didn't start seriously until 2014. For comparison, the world's most advanced carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, took 12 years to build.

The Nakhimov first entered service in 1988 and was originally known as the Kalinin but was renamed in 1992. Weighing in at about 28,000 tons, the 823-foot ship is the only nuclear-powered surface warship in the world apart from aircraft carriers. However, by 1997 the ship had been taken out of service and spent two years laid up in Severomorsk, the main base for the Russian Northern Fleet. It was then towed to Severodvinsk and placed in dry dock. And, for a few years, not much happened.

As noted, it wasn't until 2014 that the project to modernize the massive ship began. Originally, this was meant to be a relatively modest refit, and work was initially cited to be completed by 2018. However, the program suffered continual delays, resulting in a near three-decade absence from operational duties.

With the latest development suggesting that progress has been made, let's have a closer look at what we know about the ship and its twenty-year-long refit.