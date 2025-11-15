The US Navy Is Looking For Long-Range Drone Ships, And This Company May Have The Goods

Drone technology has reached new heights in recent years, with huge implications for the U.S. military. For example, the U.S. Navy is searching for ways to integrate unmanned vessels like the DARPA drone ship, which could forever change naval warfare. This is especially important in the Pacific Ocean, as China's increased naval presence has become a concern for the U.S. One company says it has developed some long-range drone ships that could serve a role in the U.S. military.

Blue Water Autonomy, a shipbuilding company based in Boston, Massachusetts, says it has conducted sea trials of a long‑range autonomous ship prototype intended for the U.S. Navy. The goal of Blue Water's new unmanned craft is to be able to travel thousands of miles with no humans onboard. This would give the Navy a way to maintain a strong and consistent presence without putting sailors at risk, while also reducing the costs of such massive deployments.

If Blue Water is able to deliver and were to gain the necessary contracts to move forward, it could greatly benefit the U.S. Navy. A combination of testing setbacks, software breakdowns, and even leadership controversy has stalled progress on similar drone projects. Frustration within the Pentagon has even led to internal investigations over the Navy's autonomous programs. If Blue Water's project goes according to plan, it could very well be a solution moving forward.