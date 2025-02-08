General Dynamics Reveals Revolutionary New Surface Ship: The 'Ghost'

With only a quarter of the century behind us, it's clear from combat operations throughout the 21st century that drone warfare is the way of the future. Drones took to the skies before the new millennia, but they came into focus in the aughts, flying intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR&T) missions, helping during combat search and rescue operations, and eliminating targets. In the war in Ukraine, cheaper, less functional drones are destroying armored vehicles almost daily.

It's clear drones are here to stay, and services like the U.S. Army are integrating new drones into its companies and battalions. While most people think of drones as aircraft, they range from things that roll and fly to vehicles that swim on or below the water's surface. Northrop Grumman is developing an underwater Manta-Ray drone, while General Dynamics has been hard at work developing its GHOST Small Unmanned Vessel, a Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH) craft that could change naval warfare.

The GHOST is being designed for quick fleet insertion and rapid construction, making it relatively easy to deploy in a variety of environments. These small ships are fast, can be configured for personnel, are otherwise controlled remotely, and are proven stable up to 40.3 mph, which is incredibly fast on the water. Because of their size, they can be deployed by amphibious and cargo ships, via trucks, or carried and dropped from airplanes, making the GHOST a highly versatile and potentially useful tool in the U.S. Navy's toybox.

