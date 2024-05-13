What Is Northrop Grumman's Underwater Manta Ray Drone?

The 21st century has become the century of drone warfare, as the technology to pilot drones to distant battlefields and destroy targets becomes an ever-increasing option for the world's militaries. Most people likely think of hunter-killer drone aircraft like the MQ-1 Predator or MQ-9 Reaper when discussing drone warfare, but that's only one small part of how drones have reshaped the battlespace. In addition to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), there are unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) and semi-autonomous watercraft.

Ukraine's use of naval drones helped it destroy a large chunk of the Russian Black Sea fleet without possessing a single naval vessel. This demonstrated the effectiveness of using a relatively inexpensive drone against large surface ships, which has changed how countries use their massive vessels against seemingly innocuous, smaller craft. Ukraine isn't the only nation developing this nascent technology; the U.S. is busy doing the same.

In April 2024, Northrop Grumman revealed the development of an extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) called the Manta Ray. A month later, images of the Manta Ray surfaced, and its name is an apt description of what it is, as its shape bears a distinct likeness to the sea creature. Outside its appearance, Northrop Grumman released some information about its planned and current capabilities, giving the world an idea of what subsurface and surface naval combat has in store in the near future.